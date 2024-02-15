Northwestern vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Northwestern Wildcats visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday at the Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 in Big Ten) is looking to snap its four-game road losing skid. Rutgers (13-10, 5-7 in Big Ten), meanwhile, aims to follow up its 22-point home win over No. 11 Wisconsin.

The Wildcats are coming off a 68-63 win over Penn State. Boo Buie topscored for the team with 15 points. Four other starters also scored in double figures to support Buie in offense.

Northwestern averages 74.9 points per game and allows 69.8 points. The Wildcats are 42nd in the NCAA in assists (16.3 per game). Buie (18.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals) leads Northwestern in offense. The Wildcats will also rely on Brooks Barnhizer (14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals) and Ryan Langborg (12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists).

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights welcomed Jeremiah Williams with a 78-56 upset win over Wisconsin. Williams, playing in his first home game of the season, lit up the scoreboard with 18 points and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Rutgers' defense stifled Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights limited the Badgers to just 32.8% shooting from the field and forced 12 turnovers. As a team, Rutgers averages 66.9 points per game, 38.8 rebounds, and allowed 65.0 points per contest.

Forward Aundre Hyatt (11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists) is expected to lead the charge for the Scarlet Knights. He will have the comebacking Williams (14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists) and Clifford Omoruyi (11.0 points, 9.1 assists, 3.2 blocks) as his support system in Rutgers' quest to win its remaining games.

Wisconsin v Rutgers

Northwestern vs Rutgers: Betting odds

Rutgers is a 2.5-point favorite with a moneyline of -140. Northwestern will be the underdog at +2.5 with a +116 moneyline. The over/under for this game is 131.5 points.

Northwestern vs Rutgers: Head-to-Head

Northwestern leads the head-to-head matchup against Rutgers, 8-7. The Wildcats won the last meeting between the two teams on Mar. 5, 2023, 65-53.

Northwestern vs Rutgers: Where to watch

The Northwestern-Rutgers encounter will be aired on the Big Ten Network. The game will also stream on Fubo. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Northwestern vs Rutgers: Key injuries

Northwestern

Senior guard Ty Berry (11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists) is declared out for the season due to a knee injury. Parker Strauss is out indefinitely.

Rutgers

Guard Austin Williams (4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists) is questionable to play for undisclosed reasons.

Northwestern vs Rutgers: Best picks and prediction

Rutgers is coming off a big win against Wisconsin and is favored to win against the Ty Berry-less Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost their last three away games. and their hopes are further darkened by the injury suffered by Berry.

Pick: Rutgers (-2.5, -140)

Read more: 5-star SF Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers: How the star recruit changes the trajectory for the Scarlet Knights