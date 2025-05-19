Olivia Miles drops 2-word reaction as Juju Watkins' teammate shares graduation day snaps

USC Trojans guard Dominique Darius has earned the right to graduate from college while still being eligibile to play collegiate hoops. On Sunday, May 18, the 2024-25 USC women's basketball team captain uploaded snaps from her graduation day on her Instagram account, completing her bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Studies.

Congratulatory messages and support has since come pouring in the comments section of Darius' post, as she wraps up the 2024-25 campaign on a high note with the likes of now third-year star JuJu Watkins. Among those who gave their messages to Darius was former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout and now TCU Horned Frogs senior Olivia Miles.

"She’s a college graduate 😚 #graduation #usc #athlete #browse #foryou," Darius captioned with a smooching emoji.

Miles dropped a two-word reaction to the Jacksonville, Florida, native's life accomplishment.

"Love uuu," she commented.

(image credits: @dominiquealexisdarius on Instagram)

Darius is quickly moving on from the Trojans. After entering the transfer portal on Mar. 12, according to On3 Sports, she announced her commitment to transfer to the Syracuse Orange on Apr. 12 via her social media accounts. This will be her third team in her college basketball tenure, having previously played for USC and UCLA.

Over the course of her collegiate hoops stint, Darius averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per contest. She now joins a Syracuse squad that finished last season with an overall record of 12-18, 6-12 during ACC play earlier this year.

Olivia Miles will be playing for the team that eliminated her in the 2025 NCAA national tournament next year

Meanwhile, Olivia Miles dealt with a rocky departure from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as rumors were swirling regarding internal issues between her and incoming junior Hannah Hidalgo. All of that was laid to rest when she addressed it and eventually announced on TNT on Apr. 8 that she is transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025-26 season after four seasons with coach Niele Ivey's team.

Miles will now be joining coach Mark Campbell's program who eliminated the Fighting Irish from the 2025 NCAA national tournament. On Mar. 29, TCU, led by Hailey Van Lith, defeated Notre Dame by nine, 71-62, in the Sweet 16 of this year's March Madness. The fifth-year player now heads to the Horned Frogs who finished with an overall record of 34-4, 16-2 during Big 12 conference play.

