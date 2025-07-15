Oliviyah Edwards makes hilarious admission about JuJu Watkins from their time coaching against Flau'Jae Johnson: "Making stuff up"

Oliviyah Edwards shared her experience in the Overtime Select Takeover Game in Atlanta. Edwards' team, coached by USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins, beat the squad coached by LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson.

Ad

Edwards, the No. 2-ranked women's high school basketball prospect in the Class of 2026, was part of Team JuJu, which won three of the four quarters to take home the 2025 title.

She described to No Cap Space WBB's Tyler DeLuca and Chaunte'l Powell the atmosphere on the sidelines and admitted that they never used the coach's clipboard in drawing the plays for the team during timeouts.

"We talked before the game. I said, 'I don't know what to do.' And she said, 'Me either.' I said, 'Girl, we going to wing it out.' And she said, 'Period,' Edwards said (Timestamp: 1:17) "So, we was just scribbling on that clipboard. Yeah, I love it. Making stuff up."

Ad

Trending

Edwards added she enjoyed hyping up her teammates on the sidelines during the game, aside from playing on the court. She was able to motivate the team to win in the exhibition game for up-and-coming women's basketball players.

"I was just trying to be the hype man," Edwards said (Timestamp: 0:55). "I didn't know what to do. I did my part."

Oliviyah Edwards' teammates, Kaleena Smith and Jordyn Palmer, carried the workload for Team JuJu, with Smith scoring 40 points to be named the Most Valuable Player. Palmer showed her potential, finishing with 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Ad

Kate Harpring led Team Flau'Jae with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Expert describes Oliviyah Edwards as "most intriguing prospect" in the Class of 2026

Power forward Oliviyah Edwards is tagged as the "most intriguing prospect" in the Class of 2026 by 247 Sports' Brandon Clay.

In a short description about the Tacoma, Washington, native, Edwards possesses a rare physical toolbox that could well become a fantastic frontcourt option once he steps into college basketball.

Ad

She can also dunk the ball on fastbreak plays and knock down 15-18 foot jumpers on set plays. But her most distinguishable ability is her willingness to use her frame to crash the boards and be a tough defender inside the paint.

Edwards is being offered to play for elite women's college basketball teams, including UCLA, USC Trojans, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina and TCU.

She still has a year to decide on which school she will commit to and play for in the 2026-27 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here