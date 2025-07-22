“Only thing wrong with Mike Krzyzewski is that he doesn’t play golf”: When UNC legend Roy Williams reacted to Coach K’s retirement news

Mike Krzyzewski shocked the college basketball world on June 2, 2021, when he announced his retirement after the 2021-22 NCAA season. UNC legend Roy Williams was among those who quickly reacted to Coach K's announcement, sharing his thoughts with reporters.

Williams was playing golf when news trickled in about Krzyzewski's retirement. The media wanted to know Williams' reaction, as he had also retired from coaching a few months earlier, announcing his decision to leave North Carolina on April Fools' Day.

“Everybody knows it's coming but Mike’s been fantastic for the game of basketball," Williams told reporters after finishing his golf round (Timestamp 0:23). "He’s been fantastic for college basketball and he’s been fantastic for the ACC. The greatest rivalry in sports: Duke-North Carolina basketball.”

Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Roy Williams claimed he forged a friendship with Mike Krzyzewski off the court.

“He’s been a good friend. He’s been a guy I’ve respected a great deal. He made everybody bring their A-game for years and years and years."

Williams found it frustrating, though, that he wouldn't be able to spend some time with Coach K on the golf course following his retirement.

“The only thing wrong with Mike Krzyzewski is he doesn’t play golf, and that's the only thing wrong with him,” he said.

A reporter then asked Williams what kind of advice he would give to Coach K regarding retirement. The former UNC coach replied that Krzyzewski already knew what he needed to do after his career was over.

"Michael doesn't need Roy Williams giving him advice," Williams said. "He's going to be a great family man. He's gonna enjoy his family a great deal. He'll still be important in college athletics. He'll still be important for college basketball."

How Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams fared in their final seasons in the NCAA

Roy Williams announced his retirement shortly after the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered an early exit in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. They lost 85-62 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of March Madness. It was a disappointing defeat for Williams, who lost in the opening round of the Big Dance for the first time in 30 tries.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) greets North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Photo: Imagn

Mike Krzyzewski, on the other hand, gave Duke fans time to say farewell to him as he announced his retirement plans before his final season with the Blue Devils. Coach K fell short in his bid to win a championship in his final year with Duke, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

