When Coach K admitted changing his tactics to Bob Knight just so a young Jon Scheyer could flourish: "Everyone was worried"

Jon Scheyer, the current Duke coach, played under the legendary Coach K for four seasons, leading the Blue Devils to the 2010 national championship. Scheyer was a key cog in Duke's title run, averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 assists per game.

During Scheyer's junior season, Coach K made a strategic shift, moving Scheyer from his natural position on the wing to point guard to harness his playmaking abilities and court vision.

In a brief conversation with his mentor and former coach, the late Bob Knight, in Jan. 2010, Krzyzewski delved into the nuances of his tactical change concerning Scheyer.

"Coach, (Jon) has a good heart. He feels the game. He only wants to win," Krzyzewski said (0:08). "We found out at the end of last year, when we made the switch and had him bring up the ball, that instead of calling him a point guard — or whatever title you want to put on him — just let him play.

"Let him play. Let him be a guard, and instinctively, he reacts not only to his own stuff but to what the game dictates. ... Everyone was worried about, 'Well, is he a point guard?' Hey, he's a good player. I mean, if you put the ball in the hands of a good player, you have a better chance of winning."

Jon Scheyer didn't disappoint his coach and went on to display his dynamism, helping Duke win every title in his final year, including the program's fourth NCAA championship.

Scheyer admitted back then that he felt comfortable playing in his new role because it was something he had practiced a lot.

Jon Scheyer talked about replacing Coach K at Duke and continuing his legacy

Words couldn't describe Jon Scheyer's excitement as he succeeded his mentor, Coach K, as the head coach at Duke, where he once played.

In May 2022, almost a year after being named as Mike Krzyzewski's successor, Scheyer told Jeff Goodman on The Goodman and Hummel Basketball Podcast about his new job and continuing Krzyzewski's legacy.

"For me, it was less about who you're following and more about the way the succession has been set up," Scheyer said (3:25). "I think it's set up to succeed in a big way.

"You know, Coach K ... part of his legacy is how he's put our program in a position to succeed. I think that's the mark of a great leader, a great coach."

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils almost brought another national title to Duke last season. Despite being the favorite to win the championship, though, they fell short in the Final Four against Houston.

