“I think there’s gonna be fist fights between coaches”: Analyst Jeff Goodman sounds off on college basketball’s recruiting chaos 

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman sounded off on the current chaos that's unraveling in the sport in recent years. On Thursday, the renowned analyst was a guest on "The Adam Gold Show" on YouTube to talk about topics such as the current collegiate hoops landscape.

In one instance, Goodman dived deep into the concerns surrounding the state of recruiting players and securing commitments. The "Field of 68" co-host told fellow analyst Adam Gold that there is a huge difference nowadays between NIL and monetary deals when it comes to lining up players into a team's roster as opposed to before.

"The difference these days as opposed to 10 years ago when we're doing this stuff is at the 11th hour, things can change because of money, NIL. I mean I guess it was the case with illegal NIL years ago," Goodman said.

"It used to be there was almost like an unconditional rule that if somebody commits, or signs in some cases, but commits, that other coaches in basketball, not in football, would just say, 'Okay, you know what? All right, he committed. Okay, you know what? We're not going to touch him.' Nowadays, that rule doesn't exist anymore," he added.

Goodman then went on to share that he thinks there will be more intense competitions when it comes to high school coaches and college scouts.

"I think there's going to be fistfights between coaches at the Peach Jam on the AAU circuit this year," he continued. "I'm close to where you live. Yeah, like, I'm not saying the Peach Jam, it could be any AAU event. I think coaches are going to get into fights because now it's like no-holds-barred in recruiting. There are no rules anymore. There are no rules whatsoever.

"So, I honestly think it may not be a fist fight, maybe a verbal barrage, but there's going to be something that happens out there. It's gonna be ugly," Goodman concluded.

Cooper Flagg was the highest-valued NIL college basketball player in 2024, and now it's AJ Dybantsa

Duke Blue Devils' one-and-done star Cooper Flagg was the highest-valued men's college basketball player in 2024 with a $4.8 million worth per On3. The Newport, Maine, native is projected to be the top pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft after he led coach Jon Scheyer's Duke to the 2025 NCAA Final Four, finishing with an overall record of 35-4, 19-1 during ACC play.

But heading into the 2025-26 season, AJ Dybantsa is set to be the highest-valued player in all of the sport as he is currently valued at $3.8 million per On3, and he is yet to play in a collegiate hoops game.

The consensus No. 1 recruit in the high school class of 2025 is committed to coach Kevin Young's BYU Cougars who ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 26-10 overall record, 14-6 in the Big 12.

