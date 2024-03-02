Oregon vs Arizona basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Nate Bittle, Jesse Zarzuela and more

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) will host the Oregon Ducks (19-9, 11-6) on Saturday at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. This game will tipoff at 2 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN.

The Ducks enter this contest after a 78-71 win over Oregon State on Wednesday. They are 3-2 in their last five contests and have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are 8-2 in their previous 10 outings and fresh off an 85-67 win over Arizona State.

Arizona has been mostly healthy all season, which continues today, with no players listed on the injury report before this matchup. The Oregon Ducks, on the other hand, have had to deal with some big absences throughout the season.

Oregon vs. Arizona basketball injuries

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Oregon junior center Nate Bittle's status for the Ducks' matchup against Arizona remains uncertain. Bittle returned to practice a little over a week ago but hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to having surgery on his left wrist in December, followed by an unspecified illness.

Bittle has played in just five games for the Ducks this season, averaging 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the field.

Jesse Zarzuela, Oregon

Senior guard Jesse Zarzuela hasn't been able to play for the Ducks since Nov. 25 after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery. Zarzuela started all five games he played this season after transferring from Central Michigan.

Zarzuela averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in those five outings. This was another crushing blow for the Ducks, with Zarzuela set to be a vital part of the starting five this season.

Keeshawn Barthelemy, Oregon

It's also likely that Keeshawn Barthelemy's season is done after suffering a left ankle injury in January. Barthelemy appeared to land awkwardly on a layup attempt in a game against Arizona. After being stretchered off the floor and sent to the hospital for X-rays on his ankle, he hasn't been able to suit up since then.

Barthelemy was playing some of the best basketball of his career before his injury. The senior guard played 18 matchups for Oregon this season, averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting an efficient 46.2% from the field.

Mookie Cook, Oregon

Freshman forward Mookie Cook was another player who was forced out of action in January for the injury-riddled Ducks. He also looks to be done for the season, with just three games remaining on Oregon's schedule. Cook has been absent due to re-aggravating his foot injury in the offseason.

Cook has been absent due to re-aggravating his foot injury in the offseason. He appeared in just five matchups this season after missing the first half of the season rehabbing his prior foot injury. Cook tallied six points throughout those five outings, playing 32 minutes.

Oregon vs. Arizona prediction

As expected, Arizona enters this matchup as the heavy favorites against a battered Oregon team. The spread for this contest is currently set at 13.5 in favor of the Wildcats.

The good news for Oregon is that senior center N'Faly Dante has remained healthy since returning to action in early January. Dante is averaging a team-high 14.8 points and shoots 63.4% from the field.

Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard has stepped up big for the Ducks, while many other key pieces have been absent with injuries. Couisnard, who transferred to Oregon from South Carolina last season, is averaging 14.7 points and 4.6 boards this season.

The Arizona Wildcats have yet to be ranked outside the top 15 this season. They have three games remaining on the schedule, none of which are against ranked opponents.

Caleb Love continues to be one of the top players in the country, averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The transfer from North Carolina dropped a career-high 36 points the last time these two teams met this season.

The spread does seem fairly wide for a matchup that Arizona won by nine points when these teams met in January. However, Arizona has the talent and health on its side, which gives it a heavy upper hand. Oregon will need another big day from Dante and Couisnard to keep this game competitive.

Prediction: ARIZ 85, ORE 72

