Oumar Ballo transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Arizona center ft. North Carolina

Arizona center Oumar Ballo has put his name into the transfer portal and will be leaving the Wildcats after three seasons. Ballo is entering his final year of college eligibility and will visit with programs before finding a home for his last season.

Ballo is a seven-footer who is an excellent defensive rim protector and can score efficiently. Ballo began his college career at Gonzaga in 2020 before transferring to Arizona the following season.

With Ballo on the move again, here's a look at the top five landing spots for the Arizona big man.

Top five landing spots for Arizona's Oumar Ballo

#1 North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have been set at the center position for the last five years, with the outstanding play of Armando Bacot. With Bacot's eligibility at an end, North Carolina will need a new big man to dominate under the basket. Oumar Ballo could be the man for the job.

Ballo and Bacot averaged eerily similar scoring and rebounding numbers last season. Ballo averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, compared to Bacot's 14.5 points and 10.3 boards per game. The Tar Heels will be desperate for more size as they have no players over 6-10 on their roster.

#2 Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans will be active in the transfer portal and looking for a scoring threat at the center spot. Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko were the two centers for the Spartans last season who logged the most minutes.

Both players averaged under four points and around five boards per game. Oumar Ballo would give Michigan State a low post-scoring threat and be a massive boost to a team that ranked 213th in the nation in total rebounds last season.

#3 Colorado Buffaloes

The loss of Eddie Lampkin to Syracuse will put Colorado in a tough spot next season at the center position. Lampkin was the only center on the Buffaloes roster, so by losing him, they lost their low post anchor.

Oumar Ballo could be not only the replacement for Lampkin next season but an upgraded replacement. Ballo is more of a scoring threat and averaged more rebounds last season as well.

Ballo is also more of a defensive presence in the paint than Lampkin, making him a potentially great fit for a team that ranked 339th in blocks per game last season.

#4 Florida Gators

The Gators could really use Ballo's skillset on the defensive side of the ball next season.

Florida ranked 23rd in the country in offensive rating last year but was 258th in defensive rating. They allowed 79.2 points per game to opponents, which was 337th in the nation.

Oumar Ballo was Pac-12 All-Defense last season and could open things up for Will Clayton Jr. and Will Richard to continue scoring from the perimeter. Ballo would give more size to a team that has a decent amount of tall, athletic forwards and centers.

#5 Kansas State

According to The Kansas City Star, Oumar Ballo has plans to visit Kansas State as a potential landing spot for him next season. Jerome Tang and the Wildcats will be searching to add size back to their roster after losing Jerrell Colbert to the transfer portal and Will McNair graduating.

Ballo would add size to a team that would otherwise have just one player over 6-8 on their roster. He could be exactly what the Wildcats need to get back into the NCAA Tournament and become a team to be reckoned with in the Big 12.

