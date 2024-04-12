Rylan Griffen Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama guard ft. Kentucky Wildcats 

Alabama is set to lose guard Rylan Griffen as the incoming junior expressed his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 first reported the news of the former four-star recruit opting to pursue the transfer portal after a solid sophomore season with the Nate Oats-coached Crimson Tide in the 2023-24 season.

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-6 Richardson High School standout arrived in Tuscaloosa as part of the team's 2022 recruiting class that included Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Jalen Bradley. The Dallas, Texas native scored a season-high 21 points in two games and contributed 10 points or more for Alabama in 19 games this season.

Griffen appeared in 36 games and averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.3 minutes for the Crimson Tide, which reached the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament Final Four. It was a big improvement from 5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 0.7 apg in 15.8 minutes in the 2022-23 season.

Basketball programs will get two more seasons of eligibility from Griffen, who joined teammates Kris Parker and Max Scharnowski in deciding to try out the transfer portal.

Griffen's length in the guard position is a big advantage and this trait of his could be a plus factor for teams that will try to pick him up from the transfer portal.

Here is the list of teams who are likely to get Griffen from the transfer portal and use him in the 2024-25 season.

Also Read: What is Brandon Miller studying at the University of Alabama?

Top 5 landing spots for Rylan Griffen

#1. Kentucky Wildcats

Rylan Griffen's ability to go above the rim can help Kentucky on the defensive side as he can go for the block and get some crucial rebounds.

The departure of Rob Dillingham to the 2024 NBA draft and the likelihood of getting Mark Pope as Kentucky's new coach replacing John Calipari is a welcome development for Griffen. Pope can use Griffen as a wing defender and a three-point threat as the 6-foot-6 guard shot 39.2% from the 3-point area in the just-concluded season.

Griffen's ability to sky-high for the ball and block shots is also a plus for Kentucky in the long run if they pluck him out of the transfer portal.

#2. Baylor Bears

With RayJ Dennis completing his five-year eligibility, Baylor is looking for a solid guard that could replace the 6-foot-2 player and form a new 1-2 combo with Ja'Kobe Walter. Griffen is a perfect player who could replace Dennis in the Bears' backcourt and ease Walter's burden when needed.

Griffen is a good fit for a Baylor team that has a knack for shooting from the outside. The Bears shot 38.8% from deep and the 6-foot-6 incoming junior can upgrade the team's shooting corps a bit more.

#3. Auburn Tigers

The Tigers are also looking for talented guards who can space the floor to help big man Johni Broome operate from the paint. If acquired by Auburn, Griffen's shooting range can provide additional offense and help open the floor for Broome to maneuver inside.

Griffen's two years of eligibility are also a great help for the Tigers as some of their guards are graduating from college.

#4. Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks need all-around guards that fit coach Bill Self's system. Griffen was a reliable guard in Alabama and his skills in offense and defense might help Kansas return to the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament with a bang.

The Jayhawks had problems from the outside in the 2023-24 season as they only shot 32.9% from deep. If they insert free-shooting Griffen into the lineup, there is a possibility that Kansas could be one of the feared shooting teams next year.

#5. Arizona Wildcats

Griffen will be a solid addition for the Wildcats who might lose Caleb Love. Although his offensive numbers were not as good as Love's, there is a chance that he can improve that figure as Arizona needs a scorer who can penetrate and shoot the three-ball like Griffen.

His defensive prowess could also be needed by the Wildcats especially since they have issues guarding their rivals' top scorers in the latter part of the season.

Read More: "Feel like Brock Lesnar today": Alabama guard Rylan Griffen makes hilarious Undertaker WrestleMania reference after sending No. 1 UNC packing

Is Rylan Griffen a sure-fire upgrade for the five teams if they acquire him from the transfer portal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.