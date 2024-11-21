Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star perform against Fairleigh Dickinson? (Nov 20)

Paige Bueckers had an efficient outing in UConn's 85-41 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night, tallying 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes of action.

Bueckers played more of a playmaker in the first two quarters. The 6-foot guard recorded her first offensive contribution, an assist to Ashlynn Shade, who buried a 3-pointer at the 9:17 mark of the opening frame.

She would record her initial basket on a jumper, giving the UConn Huskies a 23-12 lead. The senior guard continued to play as a ball distributor in the second period, helping Morgan Cheli and Sarah Strong score easy baskets.

Bueckers picked up her fifth point at the 6:37 mark with a triple that lifted the No. 2-ranked UConn to a 33-16 lead. The guard scored her next two points on the free-throw line after a foul by Kailee McDonald with 1:45 remaining.

The Huskies star piled up the points in the third quarter. She scored on a layup and a 3-point play, lifting the Geno Auriemma-coached squad to a 50-28 lead.

Bueckers made a layup and handed it off to Sarah Strong, who scored on a triple at 5:23. She scored her 16th point on a layup with four minutes left in the quarter for a 59-28 edge.

That would be her final stat of the game with Auriemma opting to check her out with 3:02 remaining with UConn well ahead.

Here are Paige Bueckers' stats in UConn's win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 24 16 9 5 2 0 6-13 1-5 3-3 1 0

Huskies vs Knights Game Recap: Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong shine to help UConn coach Geno Auriemma move into the record books

Sarah Strong scored 20 points while Paige Bueckers added 16 as UConn trampled Fairleigh Dickinson to grab its fourth win in as many games in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Strong, the No. 1 women's basketball high school prospect, shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line to lead UConn's offense. She also tallied eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Bueckers, on the other hand, made nine of her 16 points in the third period to hand Geno Auriemma his 1,217th victory, moving him past retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most victories in Division I history.

Kaitlyn Chen added 11 points while Ice Brady contributed 10 for No. 2 UConn, who will travel to the Bahamas next for the Baha Mar Women's Championship. The Huskies will meet Oregon State at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday.

What did you think of Paige Bueckers' all-around performance against Fairleigh Dickinson? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

