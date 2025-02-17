Paul Finebaum backs Auburn over Duke, but questions SEC’s championship struggles

The Auburn Tigers, coached by Bruce Pearl, have stayed as the No. 1-ranked team in the country in the campaign. On Saturday, they defeated the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide by nine, 94-85, on the road, proving their stake as the bonafide top program in the nation.

Ad

This victory would give them their 11th win of this year's SEC play, now holding a 23-2 overall record. With another victory, the Tigers are setting themselves up for a deep run at a potential national championship berth come March, as this is also echoed by ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the Sunday episode of ESPN's Sports Center, Finebaum, per ON3, would detail why he believes the Bruce Pearl-coached squad is the favorite to win it all in the national tournament, even over the likes of the Duke Blue Devils. But, he did re-affirm that for Auburn to pull it off, they will have to overcome SEC's national title drought.

"I think you have to go with Auburn. And, I’m sure some folks in North Carolina are saying, ‘Didn’t they play back in December? And, didn’t Duke beat Auburn?’ Yes, they did. Auburn had a lead in that game. But, ultimately, I think Auburn has emerged," Finebaum said.

Ad

"And, one advantage I give Auburn is the depth of the SEC. Having to go through that. We talk about having 14 possible NCAA teams. But, it is worth remembering one thing before we declare Auburn the champ and the SEC the greatest conference. Last time the SEC won the national championship? 2013," he continued to point out.

Ad

"That was Anthony Davis leading John Calipari‘s Kentucky team to the championship. It has been a while," Finebaum then concluded.

The Auburn Tigers look to continue their win streak on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks on their home floor.

The Auburn Tigers have never won the NCAA national championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bruce Pearl, who has been at the helm of the Auburn Tigers coaching staff since 2014, could potentially bring the program their first ever national championship if they play their cards right as the 2024-2025 season enters its latter stages.

The Tigers are yet to make it into the national title game, with their closest attempt being just the NCAA Final Four in 2019 where it was also Pearl who would spearhead the team there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here