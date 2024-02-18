PHOTOS: 5 times billionaire LeBron James proudly cheered for $5.8 million NIL-valued son Bronny James

LeBron James needs no introduction in the world of basketball or sports in general. He has had a long and legendary career on the court and still refuses to stop any time soon. His son Bronny James is cut from the same cloth, coming back from a freak cardiac arrest to make his college debut late last year.

Fathers who are proud of their kids is nothing new and King James isn't much different in that regard. He has been a rock-solid support for his kids and has cheered for them on every opportunity. Here is a list of five times he made his proud cheers for Bronny public.

5 times NBA legend LeBron James cheered for his son Bronny James

The return of the son

The world was shocked when Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in July last year. So when he returned to play for the USC Trojans, his dad LeBron James was proud as well as emotional.

Calling his son incredible, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was drained by emotions. He told Bronny that he had won in life and thanked him for giving him more life by bouncing back.

The Trojans played Long Beach State on Bronny’s debut for the former. The $5.8 million NIL-valued star, as per On3 valuations, played just 16 minutes due to restrictions by the medical staff, but it was enough to make a father proud.

The birthday wish

Before Bronny made his USC debut, he was already proclaimed the GOAT by his dad. The basketball legend wished the budding basketball star a happy birthday when he turned 19 last year and affirmed his love for him. Father's only wish? To see his son going up in life.

The family symphony

While the world was reeling with the news of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest, LeBron James took an interesting way to tell the world he was okay. He shared a video of his son playing a piano with his siblings looking on with excitement.

The family symphony was completed when Bronny’s younger brother Bryce exclaimed that he could play the same way. The NBA star assured his son that his family is there for him every step of the way.

The rising star cheer

Before the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season, LeBron James took to Instagram to share hype for the Trojans' basketball programs. He shared a picture of Bronny James and USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins to tell the world that it was the Trojans’ season this time around.

“USC Men’s basketball & USC women's basketball GOING UP CRAZY THIS COMING SZN!! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO,” James wrote in the caption.

The High School milestone

When Bronny graduated high school in May last year, his dad was proud of the milestone achieved by his son. The four-time NBA champion shared snippets from the graduation ceremony while congratulating and affirming his love for his kid.

Bronny came out of Sierra Canyon School and is now an integral part of the USC Trojans basketball program. The day is not far when King James and Prince Bronny share an NBA court together.

