Proud pop LeBron James celebrates Bronny James' key role in USC's victory over Utah

LeBron James is not just a student of the game, he has applied the same attitude in his real life. Growing up without a father, James made sure his children had the best father in the world. Despite his usual busy routine, the LA Lakers star has been a constant presence in his children’s lives.

There is no denying that the Lakers star has been trying to secure a spot for his son in the NBA. Anytime James has an opportunity, he makes sure that he gives all the props to his children on social media.

On Thursday, Bronny and the USC Trojans secured their 10th win (68-64) in Pac-12 against the Utah Utes. James took to his social media to give a shoutout to his son and his team. Celebrating the victory, the four-time NBA champion reposted the posts from USC basketball’s official account on his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' IG Story

Isaiah Collier scored a team-high 15 points for USC, along with six assists and five rebounds. Bronny James played 20 minutes in the game and scored seven points. He also recorded three rebounds and three assists. USC is ranked 11th in Pac-12 and has lost 15 of their 25 games. The Trojans are only above Oregon State, which is ranked last with an 11-14 record.

LeBron James' IG Story

In July last year, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC practice. He was rushed to the hospital where he spent three days recovering. Bronny had surgery to treat the congenital heart defect and eventually returned to play for USC.

Former NFL star says LeBron James should take less money to get his son drafted

LeBron James has openly expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA and he has a good chance to do so. James has many firsts in his career and has broken many records in the league. However, him playing with his son in the NBA always seemed far off.

Recently, James’ son Bronny was not included in the mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft. Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson recently suggested that LeBron can take less money next season to get Bronny drafted by the Lakers.

"He's a billionaire, he doesn't need the $51 million. He can go in for $12 million. Save cap space," Johnson added. "There are certain things that he can broker along the way because of the power that he holds. You certainly have to cater to certain needs for a star player like this."

Expand Tweet

The Lakers are also reportedly looking to explore scenarios to acquire LeBron’s son to keep him in LA. Next season, James has a $51.4 million player option, which could play a major role in the 20-time NBA All-Star's decision if and when Bronny is drafted by a team other than the Lakers.

Bronny James' cardiac arrest might have lowered his chances of getting drafted. However, LeBron wants to play with his son and has given other teams a reason to acquire Bronny in the draft.