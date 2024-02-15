How can Lebron James and Bronny James play together on same team in NBA? 3 possible scenarios explored

Many are anticipating the possibility of LeBron James and his son Bronny becoming the first father-and-son duo to actively play in the league. Additionally, fans are waiting to see whether they will become teammates once Bronny becomes eligible to enter the NBA.

However, there are several factors to consider before they can play with each other. For example, Bronny's current draft projection could affect whether he gets drafted at all. Another factor is LeBron's age. In any case, there are multiple scenarios wherein the two can play together, and here are a few.

Also read: "Could play for us right now": LeBron James claims Bronny 'easily' makes Lakers roster as skid continues

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 ways for LeBron James and Bronny to play together in the NBA

#1 LeBron enters free agency to sign with team that takes Bronny

The most straightforward way for LeBron James and his son to become the first father-son duo to play actively on the same NBA team is through free agency. LeBron can enter free agency and all he needs to do is sign with the team that picks up Bronny, regardless of which team does so.

Bronny's draft projection presently shows him going undrafted, but any team can use a second-round pick to get him. This limits LeBron's options for which teams he can play for, but also allows him to fulfill his desire to play beside his son.

#2 Bronny and LeBron both sign with a team as unrestricted free agents

For Bronny to become an unrestricted free agent, he first needs to declare for the draft and not get selected by any team. The fact that he isn't currently listed in the most recent mock drafts makes this a more likely possibility.

This also means that both he and LeBron James can negotiate with virtually any NBA team as a package deal. LeBron can simply decline his player option to become an unrestricted free agent and he is free to explore all his options, including returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He can even sign with a team he's never played on before.

Despite being 39 years old, it's hard to imagine teams passing up the chance to sign the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Being able to sign a prospect with defensive instincts like Bronny James is a bonus.

#3 Lakers use their 2024 second-round pick on Bronny

There's a possibility that LeBron will remain with the LA Lakers beyond this season. After all, he does have a player option on his contract, which will allow him to remain with LA for the 2024–25 campaign.

To increase the possibility of this happening, the Lakers front office can use their second-round pick to draft Bronny James. It does come with risks but if they want to keep LeBron, then it's one they'll have to take.