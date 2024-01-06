"Could play for us right now": LeBron James claims Bronny 'easily' makes Lakers roster as skid continues

LeBron James scored a team-high 32 points but couldn’t lead the LA Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. LA’s 127-113 loss is their fourth straight and their ninth in 11 games. The Lakers are seemingly clueless about what to do to end their slump.

James had a superb game. Besides scoring, he also had seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. He also got a ton of support from Austin Reaves who had 19 points and a career-high 12 assists. Anthony Davis did his thing with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Despite all three playing well, the Lakers couldn’t get out of their funk. LA is 0-2 in a 12-game stretch with just two games outside of the comforts of Crypto.com Arena.

When asked if his son, Bronny James could suit up for the Lakers right now, the four-time MVP answered (via Claire de lune):

"He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY."

LeBron James must be so impressed that he believes James Jr. could already play for the LA Lakers. It’s unsurprising considering he’s the father but what he is saying could also be a shot at some of his teammates. If a college freshman could easily join them, there must be something wrong with the roster.

Bronny James’ USC Trojans will be playing the Stanford Cardinal tomorrow. The elder James will undoubtedly monitor the game.

LeBron James is still in line to play with Bronny James next season

Most basketball observers believe Bronny James will have a one-and-done season with the USC Trojans. If and when he enters the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron James will have to make a big decision on his part.

James' contract with the LA Lakers has a player option after this season. If James Jr. makes himself eligible for the draft, the NBA superstar could opt out of his contract. "King James" has vowed to play for the team that drafts his son.

When that time comes, the four-time champ claimed that money will not be an issue. He has repeatedly said that he would go to the team that picks his son from the draft.

LeBron James' declaration has forced some NBA teams to seriously consider drafting Bronny James perhaps earlier than projected. A few executives reportedly believe the younger James could even end up in the lottery.

James Jr., though, is likely headed between the 10-20 range according to some analysts. Several teams in this range will have an interesting decision to make in June this year.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers could be some of the teams here. Where Bronny James lands may be the biggest question ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft rather than who becomes the No. 1 pick.