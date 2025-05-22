PJ Haggerty transfer portal: 3 reasons leaving Penny Hardaway, Memphis could backfire

PJ Haggerty stunned Memphis' fans last month by entering the transfer portal after one season of helping the Penny Hardaway-coached Tigers sweep the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles.

The 6-foot-3 guard also announced he'll try his luck in the NBA, applying for the draft combine during the offseason.

College players, who are still eligible to play in the NCAA, can also try out for the NBA draft after the season ends.

This year, the deadline for underclassmen players to withdraw their NBA draft applications and retain their college basketball eligibility is May 28, 11:59 p.m. ET.

The regulation meant that Haggerty could return to the NCAA next season, and there have been reports that NC State and Kansas State are interested in securing his services.

If this happens, it will be the guard's fourth team in four seasons. He started his collegiate career with TCU in the 2022-23 season and appeared in six games.

Haggerty then transferred to Tulsa in spring 2023 and tallied 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He stayed in the AAC and moved to Memphis, where he thrived under Hardaway's system.

The Crosby, Texas, native led the Tigers to a 29-6 season, but the team was upset by lower-seeded Colorado State in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. During his time with Memphis, he averaged 21.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 1.7 spg. Haggerty shot 47.8% from the field and made 81.8% from the free-throw line.

PJ Haggerty's decision to enter the transfer portal and try out the NBA draft could be beneficial or harmful for him. Beneficial in the sense that he can test if some college teams are interested in securing his services and if he has enough draft interest for him to push forward with his dream.

However, the decision to leave Memphis could backfire on him badly. Here are three reasons why Haggerty's decision could deal a heavy blow to him in the coming months.

Three reasons why leaving Memphis could backfire on PJ Haggerty

#1 Bigger and better competition could cost PJ Haggerty a chance to re-enter the 2026 NCAA tournament

Leaving Memphis and possibly committing to NC State or Kansas State could mean an upgrade in competition for PJ Haggerty. The guard loves to try out new challenges in the hopes of improving his NBA draft stock, which would make him a possible lottery selection.

NC State is in the ACC and will have stronger competitions with Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Syracuse, and Louisville, parading stronger teams next season. As for Kansas State, the Wildcats are in the Big 12, which has Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, BYU, and Kansas contending for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

NC State, under new coach WIll Wade, may encounter growing pains along the way while Kansas State might get run over by the gauntlet of Big 12 teams who are also aiming for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

#2 NBA draft combine tryout doesn't mean an assured selection in the NBA draft

Having an impressive NBA draft combine doesn't mean an assured selection in the annual event. There were players who ended up becoming a free agent despite performing well in the draft combine.

Each team has a set of parameters for their prospects, and some of them are picking them to fill a need on the team. Haggerty could be lucky if an NBA ballclub sees him as the best guard available in the draft due to his draft combine performance.

Haggerty should also be worried if teams see his frequent transfers as a deterrent for them to pick him up.

#3 PJ Haggerty's so-so performances against CSU, 2 other AAC teams could affect his potential

PJ Haggerty performed well in almost all games before the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

He'd been a consistent contributor for the Tigers last season, but his performance against Colorado State could sour the recruiting teams' desire to acquire him.

Haggerty misfired in the 78-70 first-round loss to CSU, finishing with 18 points on 7-for-23 shooting, including 1-for-8 from the 3-point line.

He had six rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Penny Hardaway's team, but his four fouls and four turnovers were costly for their first-round campaign.

His last two games in the AAC Tournament also leaked out a sign that he's not a great performer in crucial stretches.

Though he averaged 20.5 ppg against Tulane and UAB, he shot a combined 10 of 35 from the field, including 0 of 6 from the 3-point line. Haggerty was spared by his free-throw shooting, making all 21 attempts.

The bad performances in his last three games could give the impression to other teams that he's not a dependable player when something is on the line.

