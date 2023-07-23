Ranking top 10 college basketball uniforms of all time

The college basketball uniform debate has dominated college discourse for a long time now. Fans will go to war to defend their team's colors. And guess what, there are some interesting picks in this versatile list.

So, without further ado, we attempt to rank some of the iconic uniforms from the history books.

#10. Michigan (college basketball uniforms)

The first college basketball uniforms by the Jordan brand on this list. The Wolverines' uniforms have a classy black and gold finish that catches the eye.

The combination of colors, elegant numerals, and words makes the Wolverines' uniforms a big hit.

Miami v Connecticut

#9. Miami (college basketball uniforms)

Miami's orange, green, and white uniform sizzles and catches the eye whenever they play.

This year, the Cavinder twins have made it even more famous after showcasing it several times to their significant social media following before opting out of eligibility for next season.

#8. Syracuse (college basketball uniforms)

The Orange, as it is fondly known, is one of the most recognizable basketball uniforms. With its simple white and mild orange, it just about makes an appearance in the top ten best college basketball uniforms.

#7. Kentucky (college basketball uniforms)

Kentucky's uniforms are quite simple, with a dark shade of blue, but the checkered stripes down the sides of the jersey make them very distinct and unique.

#6. Duke (college basketball uniforms)

The Duke Blue is definitely one of the more easily recognizable uniforms in the NCAA. The play on different shades of Blue has a mesmerizing effect, offset by the logo splashed on the front of the jerseys.

#5. Indiana (college basketball uniforms)

The Hoosier's uniform has been called classic severally. They incorporate a throwback vibe into modern lettering. The crimson and cream color also gives it a very distinctive look.

#4. Vilanova (college basketball uniforms)

Vilanova has had a couple of trendy uniforms through the years. The white and navy look on their uniforms has an elegance to it that other uniforms just can't seem to match.

The white away strip also doesn't have a lot going on and the medium-sized lettering and precise logo make their whole set one of the best uniforms.

#3. UCLA (college basketball uniforms)

Made by Under Armor, the blue and gold of UCLA looks resplendent, and the simple lettering on the name and numbers makes it a simply gorgeous uniform.

#2. Kansas (college basketball uniforms)

Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Pierce all donned the famous Jayhawks' white home and blue away jersey. The sheer weight of history behind those uniforms in college basketball also helps their ranking on this list.

#1. North Carolina has the best college basketball uniforms

The North Carolina Tar Heels have the best-looking college basketball uniforms hands down. The famous light blue has been worn by many prospects who went on to be NBA legends, including Michael Jordan and Vince Carter.

What do you think? Are there notable, snazzy-looking college basketball uniforms that have been left out of this list?

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!