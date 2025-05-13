Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams shares AJ Dybantsa's heartwarming giveaway for the kids

Sacramento State Hornets commit Mikey Williams showed his support for a fellow college basketball player this offseason. On Monday, the guard reposted incoming BYU Cougars swingman AJ Dybantsa's most recent upload of him giving freebies to kids in Jamaica.

In the 18-second clip, Dybantsa is seen handing out basketball shoes, apparel and basketballs to Jamaican kids in what looks to be the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to community upliftment through initiatives in education, sports, culture, healthcare and sustainable development in Jamaica.

"This is the whole point," Dybantsa wrote in the reel as he captioned a praying and a Jamaican flag emoji.

This has prompted Williams to upload Dybantsa's post on his own Instagram story.

(image credits: @mikey on Instagram)

Dybantsa is seemingly spending his offseason well as he prepares for his rookie year of college basketball. The 6-foot-9 high school star is currently a five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025. As he wrapped up his stellar high school career at Utah Prep, Dybantsa made his commitment to play for the BYU Cougars on December 10, 2024.

The Brockton, Massachusetts native will be joining a Cougars team that is coached by Kevin Young. In the 2024-2025 season, BYU finished with an overall record of 26-10, 14-6 during Big 12 conference play, and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA national tournament.

AJ Dybantsa showed love to Mikey Williams' program transfer announcement post

On April 29, Mikey Williams announced through his official Instagram account that he is transferring to the Sacramento State Hornets to play for them in the 2025-2026 season. The San Diego, California native played for just one year with the UCF Knights in the 2024-2025 campaign, helping them to an overall record of 20-17, 7-13 in Big 12 conference play earlier this year.

AJ Dybantsa, among many in the college basketball scene, showed love for Williams as he will be continuing with his collegiate hoops tenure in a new team.

"Go get it," Dybantsa commented.

(image credits: @mikey on Instagram)

Mikey Williams will be joining a Hornets team that went just 7-25 last year, 3-15 during Big Sky conference play. The incoming sophomore will look to improve their record under the tutelage of NBA legend, coach Mike Bibby.

