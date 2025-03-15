"Scooping up every dollar that falls": Fans react to JuJu Watkins signing exclusive deal with $31 Billion worth Fanatics

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is steadily growing in popularity due to the stellar second collegiate campaign in the 2024-25. The spitfire scorer has broken several records and garnered several accolades already in just two years of college basketball, as she is now the clear cut leader of the fourth-ranked team in the country.

With her being one of the faces of women's basketball, Watkins' NIL value is also increasing as she has signed several endorsements over the campaign.On Friday, the second-year star made history with sports collectibles company Fanatics and its trading card subsidary, Fanatics Collectibles.

As announced by ESPN on X, Watkins is the first women's college athlete to ever sign a multi-year deal of its stature with Fanatics, whose valuation is $31 billion as per Forbes.

The deal will have aspects such as signed Fanatics-branded memorabilia from the 19-year-old's basketballs and game-worn items in cards.

Fans on X lauded Watkins for her achievement.

"She scooping up every dollar that falls and she’s still in school. They know she bouta be the GOAT," one fan said.

"She carries herself like a professional and is very mature, companies will flock to that and that’s why she inked that deal!," another fan added.

"The MJ of women's basketball is coming," another user said with several emojis.

"First of many to come. JuJu’s gonna change the game for college athletes," a user posted.

For other users, they were happy for Watkins.

"This is amazing...This is how its done! Congrats JuJu," one fan shared.

"Legendary achievement. Good on her for putting in the work," another user pointed out.

"Hardwork paying off for her and well done, young lady," a fan wrote.

From here, there is definitely more barrier-breaking opportunities coming Watkins' way especially since she still has at least two years of college ball left before testing the waters in the WNBA.

JuJu Watkins is seeking retribution in the 2025 NCAA national tournament

Despite being at the helm for the USC Trojans' first regular-season championship since 1994, JuJu Watkins and Co. were unsuccessful in their attempts to finish the job and establish their top standing in the Big Ten conference when they lost by five points, 72-67, against the UCLA Bruins for the conference tournament title on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Watkins and the rest of the Trojans are still considered as one of the favorites to win it all in the national tournament later this year. Should they end up winning the NCAA national championship, it'll hold more weight than their loss in the conference tournament championship.

