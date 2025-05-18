Sedona Prince vs Lauren Betts 2024-25 stats comparison: How did two standout centers fare last season?

Sedona Prince and Lauren Betts stood out among the centers who played in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Both players were key to their team's success, with Prince helping TCU make the Elite Eight and Betts leading UCLA to their first Final Four stint in program history.

Prince teamed up with LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith during the offseason and together they pushed the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 regular season and tournament double and gained their highest-ever placing in the NCAA Tournament.

By the end of the season, the TCU center was named in the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and First-Team All-Big 12.

Betts, on the other hand, spearheaded the Bruins' frontcourt and romped home with the Big 10 Tournament title in their first year in the conference. She scooped up tons of individual awards this season, including the Final Four all-tournament team, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Lisa Leslie Award, First Team All-American by the AP and USBWA, WBCA Coaches All-American, First-team All-Big 10 and Big 10 Tournament Most Outstanding Player..

Let's compare their statistics and see how they fared last season.

Sedona Prince vs Lauren Betts stats comparison in the 2024-25 season

Points

Sedona Prince piled up 637 points in 37 games last season. These included 262 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and 110 free throws made.

The 6-foot-7 center averaged 17.2 points per game and shot 58.3%, including 20% from long distance. Her free-throw percentage is an above-average 72.8%.

In comparison, Lauren Betts scored 686 points in 34 games, making 294 2-point conversions and 98 free throws. She never attempted a 3-point shot last season.

The Centennial, Colorado native averaged 20.2 points per contest and shot 64.8% and 62.0% from free throws.

Rebounds

Sedpma Prince collected 347 rebounds last season. Ninety-nine of them come from the offensive glass and 248 were picked up from the defensive side of the court. She averaged 9.4 rebounds per game, including 2.7 offensive boards per outing.

Meanwhile, Lauren Betts piled up 323 total rebounds on 136 offensive and 187 defensive boards. She averaged 9.5 rebounds per game, including 5.5 from the defensive end.

Prince grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds in a game against Notre Dame on Nov. 29. Betts hauled down 14 boards three times against Richmond in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and Ohio State and South Carolina during the regular season.

Assists

Both players had their best assist numbers last season, with Betts tallying 2.7 assists per contest while Prince dishing out 2.4 dimes per game. The UCLA center piled up 92 assists while the TCU slotman was close behind at 90.

Betts had a season-high 11 assists against Minnesota on Feb. 2 while Prince put up five dimes twice against Arizona (Feb. 16) and Colorado (Mar. 7).

Steals and Blocks

Betts and Prince were technically even in steals and blocks last season, with the UCLA standout averaging 0.9 steals and 3.0 blocks and the TCU center tallying 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game.

Betts had a season-high four steals against the USC Trojans in the Big 10 Tournament final and had rejected nine attempts in UCLA's game against Baylor in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Jan. 20.

Prince recorded four steals twice this season, on Jan. 1 against Colorado and on Mar. 10 against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship final. She had eight blocks against Notre Dame in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 29.

Lauren Betts may have had the slight edge in statistics against Sedona Prince last season, but no one could deny their importance.

Both Prince and Betts were catalysts of their respective teams' historic runs in the NCAA Tournament and stamped their class in the colleges they're in.

