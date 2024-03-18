Seth Towns degrees: Looking at 8th year senior from Howard's academic background ahead of 2024 March Madness

Seth Towns has become the talk of the town after Howard Bison clinched the MEAC Tournament title on Saturday. The eighth-year senior began his collegiate career at Harvard in 2016 but has had some challenging obstacles throughout his basketball journey.

However, his academics were not a concern. As per reports, Towns has an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a master's from Ohio State, which he earned in 2022.

Towns spent four years at Havard before transferring to Ohio State in 2020. He then transferred to Howard in 2023 but sat out the basketball season in his first year.

In the 2016-17 season, Towns made 27 appearances for Havard and averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The following season, he averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018.

Towns medically redshirted the next two seasons at Havard due to a knee injury and transferred to Ohio State in 2020. He helped the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament in his first season with the team.

Towns underwent back surgery in September 2021 and medically redshirted the 2021-22 college basketball season before leaving the Buckeyes to join Howard.

In September 2022, Towns announced that he was stepping away from basketball. After sitting out one season with Howard, he decided to return for the 2023-24 season.

A look at Seth Towns' stats this season

Seth Towns averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with Howard Bison in the regular season. He made 128-of-348 field goals and 65-of-191 3-pointers as the team finished the regular season with a 18-16 overall record (9-5 in the conference).

Towns was also one of the most influential players for the Bison in the conference tournament and helped them to the MEAC Tournament title, beating the Delaware State Hornets in the final.

The 16th-seeded Howard will now face the Wagner Seahawks in the NCAA Tournament's First Four on Tuesday.