"Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal drops 2-word reaction for Slam Dunk Champion Christon Staples' "longevity" flex"

Shaqir O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, follows in his dad's footsteps as a college basketball player, suiting up for the Florida A&M Rattlers. One difference between father and son is that Shaqir plays as a forward while Shaq spent his professional career as a bruising center.

Recently, Shaqir commented on an Instagram video posted by street dunking legend Christon Staples.

Staples, a street basketball legend, is a former Harlem Globetrotter and slam dunk champion. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram of himself recreating a 2016 dunk, captioning it "Consistency and Longevity."

Shaqir O'Neal commented under the posy with, "goat fr."

It was a full circle moment for Staples and O'Neal as O'Neal was in the 2016 clip watching Staples soar in the air before slamming the ball into the basket. Shaqir dunked the ball in the 2025 version.

The former Harlem Globetrotter responded to O'Neal's comment: "my dog @shaqironeall." He also responded to numerous comments from fans and associates.

How is Shaqir O'Neal performing in his junior season?

Shaqir O'Neal is in his third season of college basketball. O'Neal began his college career with the Texas Southern Tigers but only started two games over a two-year span with the program. He averaged 1.3 points in his freshman season and 1.8 in his sophomore season.

So, it wasn't surprising that O'Neal entered the transfer portal to find a more suitable situation for his development as a forward and joined the Florida A&M Rattlers.

O'Neal has seen an uptick in production in his first season with the Rattlers. He has started 10 out of 18 games played for Florida A&M, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 51.0% field goal efficiency. Furthermore, O'Neal has recorded two games with 20 or more points this season.

In contrast, his father, Shaquille O'Neal, was the national player of the year as a sophomore and the two-time Southeastern Conference Player in his final two seasons at LSU before becoming the No. 1 pick of the 1992 NBA draft after his third college season. O'Neal's number is retired, and there's a statue of him outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, at LSU.

