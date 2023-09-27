2 years ago, Harlem Globetrotters accused NBA of stealing their players before requesting league for expansion team

The Harlem Globetrotters have been pioneers of some of the snazziest moves in basketball. They popularized the slam dunk, fast break, no-look dime and spectacular ball handling.

Two years ago, they petitioned NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for an official franchise. That, though, has not worked in their favor. Before their letter in 2021, the Globetrotters had also tried their luck to convince the NBA to make the team 73 years ago, but that plea fell on deaf ears as well.

Founded in 1926, the exhibition team has won more than 27,000 games, and according to Bleacher Report, has been the "launchpad" for some of the greatest stars.

"The Harlem Globetrotters was a launchpad for some of the NBA's most famous early stars, starting with Wilt Chamberlain, as well as Connie Hawkins, Louis Klotz, Bernie Price, Chuck Cooper, and Nat Clifton—with the latter two the first Black players drafted into the NBA and the first to sign an NBA contract, respectively."

On Jun. 22, 2021, the Globetrotters sent an official letter to the NBA asking the league to make them a franchise 'right away'.

"Based on what we've already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world-renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!"

The letter came amid the NBA's expansion plans with Las Vegas and Seattle considered to be frontrunners for new teams. While Silver said that there are no immediate plans in the pipeline, he added that the move "would make sense over time."

NBA should answer why the Harlem Globetrotters can or cannot be an NBA franchise

While the Harlem Globetrotters are looked at as an entertainment source, they have a rich history and definitely the talent that makes them more than just a novelty act.

Their letter certainly makes a strong and compelling case about why they deserve a slot in the NBA. With the league considering expansion, it's a fair ask from the Globetrotters.

Nevertheless, there's no doubt that the league will have its own reasons about why the entertaining hoopers cannot suit up to go toe-to-toe against some of the best teams in the NBA.

Going by Harlem, there are two teams from New York already — the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. And despite their name, the Globetrotters actually originated from Chicago.

So the NBA may have more than one reason not to accept the Globetrotters' request, but perhaps it would be best if they explain why.