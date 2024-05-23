Paige Bueckers lauded Nika Muhl's outfit on Thursday after the Seattle Storm rookie finally got the news that her work visa was approved. The Croatian guard, a former teammate of UConn star Paige Bueckers, missed the first four games of the season due to visa issues.

But her wait came to an end just in time for the Storm's home game against the Indiana Fever. Muhl arrived at the arena in style, sporting a t-shirt that celebrated her visa approval in a fun and quirky way.

Her former teammate, Paige Bueckers, couldn't contain her excitement and took to social media to share Muhl's celebratory outfit. Bueckers reposted a picture of Muhl's outfit on her Instagram story, Bueckers' caption read:

"She Snapped. Twin free!"

Paige Bueckers Instagram story

Storm rookie Nika Muhl finally stepped onto the court for her professional debut, albeit in a limited role. The Croatian guard saw just three minutes of action against the Indiana Fever. Despite the short stint, Muhl had reason to celebrate as the Storm edged out the Fever 85-83.

Muhl’s last collegiate game for the UConn Huskies was a heartbreaking loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by star guard Caitlin Clark, in the Final Four.

Facing another team featuring Clark, the Indiana Fever, the Storm's win provided a small revenge for the former Huskie. Undoubtedly, the 23-year-old will be looking to increase her playing time and make a bigger impact on the court.

The sisterhood of Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers

Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers were an amazing duo, leading the UConn Huskies to the NCAA Tournament semifinals in their senior year. They were together for four years, which led to forging a deep friendship that they describe as a sisterhood.

Bueckers became emotional after their Big East Tournament win, calling Muhl her "twin" and a constant source of support. Muhl echoed the sentiment, expressing her immense gratitude for their friendship.

“Playing with Nika has just been a joy. It’s kinda unfortunate we didn’t get to play together more. But this is like my sister, my twin. She’s been there for me through everything I’ve been through and I’ve been there for whatever she’s going through," Bueckers said.

“We will be remembered for what we did on the court but what us players will take away the most is our relationships and memories and the bond that we’ve created.”

Muhl revealed that behind the scenes, Bueckers is her "ride-or-die," a confidante and unwavering support system. She also shed a few tears while talking about it.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to the universe that I was able to come across a person like thatâ€¦ That’s my best friend, that’s my sister. She’s been holding me down since the start,” Muhl said.

“People see us laugh, people see us joke. It’s always fun with us. But behind the scenes, that’s my ride-or-die and my best friend that I can always rely on and call and talk to and always be there for me.”

While their paths have diverged for now, with Muhl embarking on her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm and Bueckers returning for another year at UConn, their friendship remains strong.