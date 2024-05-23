“Choked and blew the game”- WNBA fans rain down on Caitlin Clark as wait for first pro win continues

Caitlin Clark received flak from fans as the Indiana Fever lost a close 85-83 to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday (May 22). The star guard and Indiana remain winless despite Clark's 21 points. The loss sees them 0-5 this season and are placed at the bottom of the WNBA standings. This had fans lambasting the former Iowa Hawkeyes star for choking.

Clark's 21 points came along with seven rebounds and as many assists. Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith had 17 and 16 points respectively, but the rest of the unit was no match for the Storm whose offense did better than Indiana. The final 14 seconds led to a tense finish as there were key missed plays on both ends of the floor.

One of the fans minced no words.

"Caitlin Clark choked & blew the game lmaoo I thought the fever had it tonight guess not"

@TDet71 was ready with the quips.

"Who will the Fever pick with the 1st pick next season?"

Another fan @vanavisii wrote:

"CC got humbled again"

Aliyah Boston fans weren't far behind as one of the fans @00Selm added:

"why does caitlin keep selling, this is aaliyah’s team"

@Puckefeller tried to reason why the Fever lost.

"Coach Sides dont wanna win. Taking Caitlin out in the fourth for too long lost them the game"

@fearofmissin wrote:

"Clark is NEVER in the picture after the loss... I bet when they win she gonna be front and center of the picture."

Indiana will be keen to snap the losing streak when they play the LA Sparks next where Caitlin Clark has another shot at helping her side get the first win.