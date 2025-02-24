“She tried to be a nun but she was too strict”: When Geno Auriemma joked about UConn coach Chris Dailey in conversation with Sue Bird and Morgan Tuck

Geno Auriemma teased his right-hand woman, associate coach Chris Dailey, during The CT Forum's season finale in May 2023. Auriemma, who was joined by former Huskies stars Sue Bird and Morgan Tuck, reminisced about their time with Dailey over the years.

Ad

It started with a question from host Kimberley Martin to Auriemma about Dailey's style and reputation. He took some time to respond, then jokingly said:

"Annoying."

The room erupted in laughter, and he went on to praise Dailey and her approach.

"She tried to be a nun, but she was too strict," Geno Auriemma said. "I would say she's probably the most thorough, the most complete person in terms of — how do I manage every single aspect of what goes on in our program? How do I have it all on my desk at the exact same time and get it all done in a way that no one else could do it better?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Morgan Tuck, a four-time national champion with UConn, chimed in with her perspective as a former player of Dailey.

"CD is like the backbone, like she made everything happen," Tuck said. "I think she helped us become young women in a way. I agree it was kind of annoying at the time when you're playing for her, but I think now that when you leave, you really appreciate everything that CD did."

Ad

Geno Auriemma and Chirs Dailey's 40 years of excellence

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey have been in cahoots for forty years, side by side, taking UConn women's basketball to the top. Dailey was one of Geno's first hires when he arrived in Storrs in 1985, and they have been an inseparable duo ever since.

Under their leadership, the Huskies have carried the torch for the most successful program in women's basketball history, with 11 national titles and six perfect seasons.

Ad

After the hiring, UConn took ten years to win its first national championship in 1995. But that keynote win set the Huskies on an impressive pace: four more titles in five years, from 2000 to 2005. Two more were tacked on in 2009 and 2010 when they won back-to-back.

The 2010s proved to be another dominant decade for the Huskies, with four more consecutive championships from 2013 to 2016.

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey celebrated their 40th season at Connecticut earlier this season. With a 16-0 Big East record this campaign, the Huskies are positioned to win another regular season under their tutelage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here