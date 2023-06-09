Somto Cyril makes official Kentucky basketball visit: Could the center commit and reclassify into 2023?

Somto Cyril has a nickname that tells you everything you need to know about his game: Baby Shaq.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center from Nigeria is a force in the paint, with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a knack for blocking shots. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for the professional basketball league for high school prospects.

He is also one of the most intriguing recruits in the country, as he is eligible to reclassify to the class of 2023 and enroll in college immediately. He graduated earlier this year and is ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 4 ranked center in the class of 2024.

One of the schools that has been pursuing him is Kentucky, which is in desperate need of a big man for next season. The Wildcats are losing Oscar Tshiebwe, their leading rebounder and shot-blocker, to the NBA draft and have no clear replacement on their roster.

That’s why John Calipari and his staff hosted Cyril for an official visit on Thursday, hoping to convince him to join their program and reclassify into 2023. He has been hearing from Kentucky since June 2022, but has not received an official scholarship offer yet. He also has offers from several other schools, including Kansas, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana, Georgetown and more.

Jack Pilgrim @JackPilgrimKSR 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril will visit Kentucky starting Thursday, sources tell KSR



Reclass candidate for 2023. Eligible to enroll immediately 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril will visit Kentucky starting Thursday, sources tell KSRReclass candidate for 2023. Eligible to enroll immediately

Baby Shaq has a connection to Kentucky through his former teammate Robert Dillingham, who is one of the five freshmen who make up the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for the Wildcats. Dillingham has been trying to recruit him to Kentucky for a while, even asking him to reclassify and join him during an Instagram Live on May 22.

“Why don’t you just class up (to 2023) and come to Kentucky?” Dillingham said to Cyril. “That would be a great move. We didn’t get Hunter Dickinson to come to Kentucky.”

“Tell Coach Cal to hit me up,” Cyril replied. “Tell him to hit me up.”

Kentucky still eyeing other potential freshmen besides Somto Cyril

Cyril is not the only potential freshman who Kentucky is looking at for next season. The Wildcats are also hosting Joey Hart, a three-star shooting guard from Indiana who is expected to announce his decision soon. Hart is ranked as the No. 181 overall prospect and No. 36 shooting guard in the class of 2023 by On3.

Kentucky is also still in the mix for Jordan Burks. Burks is ranked as the No. 140 overall prospect and No. 28 small forward in the class of 2023.

With these three potential freshmen on their radar, Kentucky could be adding more talent and depth to their roster for next season very soon.

