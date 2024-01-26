St Joseph vs St Bonaventure Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Friday night will see the St. Joseph's Hawks and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies square off against one another inside the Reilly Center in Atlantic 10 Conference action.

The Hawks (13-6, 3-3 in A10) are on a three-game winning streak after a 78-77 road victory on Tuesday against the UMass Minutemen. The Bonnies (11-7, 2-4) are on a two-game losing streak after a 54-50 road loss on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Saint Joseph's Hawks +2.5 (-105) Over 143.5 (-115) +125 St. Bonaventure Bonnies -2.5 (-115) Under 143.5 (-105) -145

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure Head-to-Head

This is the 31st time that the Hawks and the Bonnies are facing off against one another and St. Bonaventure has a 19-11 record. The Bonnies have won nine consecutive games, including an 89-76 home victory on Feb. 26, 2023.

Also Read: Why was Tony Stubblefield fired? Exploring potential reasons behind former DePaul HC's dismissal

Where to watch Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure

This game is going to air on linear television, as it will be on ESPN2. If you are unable to watch the game on television, it will also be available on the ESPN+ app, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure Key Injuries

Saint Joseph's

Guard Christian Winborne: Personal (OUT)

Guard Will Lange: Concussion (OUT)

Forward Dasear Haskins: Redshirt (OUT)

St. Bonaventure

Guard Mika Adams-Woods: Illness (Questionable)

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure: Best Picks and Prediction

Diving into the against the spread records, there is a bit of a difference, as Saint Joseph's is 12-7 against the spread so far while St. Bonaventure is 8-10 against the spread.

When looking at the offenses throughout the last handful of games, there is a big difference, as the Hawks are averaging 78.2 points in their previous five games while the Bonnies are scoring 69.7 points in their last three games.

Junior guard Erik Reynolds II has been far and away the best offensive player on the floor.

He is averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor, including 41.6% from beyond the arc. Saint Joseph's has been doing well as of late and should control the game here.

All in all, go with the Saint Joseph's Hawks to cover the spread on the road as the better team in this game.

Pick: Saint Joseph's Hawks +2.5 (-105)

Also Read: Wisconsin vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24