Stephon Castle NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the UConn guard ft. L.A. Clippers and more

UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle is coming into his own, and don't think the NBA isn't noticing. The 6-foot-6 guard, healthy after a minor knee injury earlier in the season, is flashing his next-level athletic skills. He is recently coming off a 20-point effort against Providence on Wednesday.

Castle is still very much a work in progress, averaging 10.3 points per game and connecting on just 27.6% of his 3-point attempts. However, his competitiveness and athleticism are clearly NBA-ready. From a mid-lottery spot to somewhere in the middle of the first round, many NBA prognosticators are pretty high on Castle's potential.

But what about those prospects? Who would be likely to nab Stephon Castle? Here's a few good possible landing spots, headlined by the LA Clippers.

Top 5 landing spots for Stephon Castle:

1.LA Clippers

The Clippers are a very talented team, which might be good for a deep playoff run. They're also one of the older teams in the league. Of their top six scorers, only Ivica Zubac is under the age of 30. Stephon Castle would add athleticism and youth to a backcourt of Russell Westbrook and James Harden (if retained in free agency).

In Los Angeles, Castle could mature and learn from a strong group of veterans. He could also work his way into greater minutes, hone his perimeter shooting skills, and be ready to become a star as Harden, Paul George, and others ride off into the sunset.

2. New York Knicks

On the other hand, Stephon Castle could end up closer to his UConn roots in New York City. The Knicks are led by a smaller guard in Jalen Brunson. They could use a long and athletic off-guard to run alongside him. Castle could be just the man.

Current Knicks off-guard Donte DiVincenzo is more of a pure shooter. He and Castle would make a nice one-two punch off the bench while the youngster grows in the NBA.

3. Golden State Warriors

Much like the Clippers, the Warriors have plenty of stars... but they're older stars. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul are on the back end of their careers. Adding a physical, athletic guard might help them extend their run a bit.

On a team with many shooters, Castle's ability to get to the rim and finish would provide an extra boost offensively. Given their current collection of talent Golden State would be a nice fit for Castle.

4. Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are just beginning promising NBA careers. While Cole Anthony is an adequate point guard, Stephon Castle could fit well beside him and help get Orlando toward the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

Current starter Jalen Suggs is fine, but Castle might end up having a significantly higher ceiling. On a team with other young stars, Castle could blend in to the background as he learns the pro game. Keep an eye on Orlando as a possible landing spot for Castle.

5. Indiana Pacers

With Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakim, the Pacers have a nice one-two punch moving forward. Buddy Hield isn't getting any younger, and Benedict Mathurin is more of a small forward than a guard. Leaving the shooting guard spot pretty open.

As an excellent 3-point shooting team, the Pacers wouldn't necessarily need Castle to just camp out and shoot threes. A do-everything system where Castle could create and finish makes him an ideal fit in Indiana.