Sun Belt Tournament Bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The 2024 Sun Belt Conference (SBC) tournament is underway. It will determine who will represent the Conference in the NCAA tournament. It has a different schedule than most with the off days. This article will explore everything we need to know about the SBC tournament.

All times in this article will be from the central time zone.

What is the Sun Belt Conference tournament?

The SBC tournament is among the bigger conference tournaments throughout the season. The winner of this tournament automatically qualifies for the NCAA tournament, so teams should perform well here.

The SBC tournament is a single-elimination tournament. It means that if a team loses, they are eliminated. The programs are seeded based on their regular season conference record, and the top four seeds are awarded a bye until the quarterfinals.

Sun Belt Tournament Schedule 2024

Tuesday, March 5

Game Number Opponents Time 1 UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Coastal Carolina 5:00 p.m. 2 Texas State vs Old Dominion 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Game Number Opponents Time 3 South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern 11:30 a.m. 4 Louisiana vs. Game 1 Winner 2:00 p.m. 5 Southern Miss vs. Game 2 Winner 5:00 p.m. 6 Georgia State vs. Marshall 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Game Number Opponents Time 7 Appalachian State vs. Game 3 Winner 11:30 a.m. 8 Arkansas State vs. Game 4 Winner 2:00 p.m. 9 Troy vs. Game 5 Winner 5:00 p.m. 10 James Madison vs. Game 6 Winner 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Game Number Opponents Time 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 5:00 p.m. 12 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Game Number Opponents Time 13 Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 6:00 p.m.

When does the Sun Belt Tournament start?

Date: March 5-11, 2024

Location: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL

How to watch the Sun Belt Tournament 2024?

All the games throughout the SBC tournament will air live on ESPN+. The championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

Sun Belt Tournament 2024 tickets

The 2024 SBC tournament tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

NCAA March Madness will start on Selection Sunday, March 17. The First Four is on March 19-20. The First Round of the NCAA tournament is on March 21-22, while the second round is on March 23-24. The Sweet 16 is on March 28-29, the Elite Eight on March 30-31, and the Final Four on April 6. The NCAA championship game will happen inside State Farm Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

