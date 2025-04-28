"That's what Bob Knight was, an icon": When Tom Izzo reflected on former Indiana HC's Big Ten legacy

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has faced Indiana's legendary coach Bob Knight several times. In his first game against Indiana in January 1996, Izzo's Spartans secured a 65-60 win at Breslin Center in the opening Big Ten matchup.

Izzo joined the Big Ten Network in November 2023 following Knight's death to reflect on his impact and legacy on the court. He was asked why Knight loved the Big Ten so much.

"Well his whole career was here. He played in the Big Ten. He coached in the Big Ten," Izzo replied (at 5:01). "He was an icon. I mean, that's what Bob Knight was, an icon.

"The state of Indiana — I mean, to try to go down there and recruit a player against Bob Knight was an effort in futility. And he was, you know, he was just so revered there. And yeah, there was controversy. There's always controversy when you stay in the same place a long time."

Tom Izzo further shared what it was like to go up against Knight for recruiting a player. He said that if he was also looking at a player that Knight was after, he would simply give up, as he didn't have many recruiting wins against Knight.

Tom Izzo reflects on coaching against Bob Knight for first time

Following a 6-6 record in nonconference play, Michigan State opened up Big Ten play hosting Indiana, led by Bob Knight in 1996. Tom Izzo, a rookie head coach for the Spartans, was able to beat the legendary coach, 65-60.

"When I got the job, [Knight] called and told me, if I don't cheat and I do it the right way, he's going to take care of me. And my first game was Indiana at home. They were good. We weren't. And we upset him," Izzo said in the same Big Ten Network interview (2:12).

"Everybody told me, boy, if that happens, you'll see the other side of him. You know, I never saw that other side of him. He was nothing but an incredible human being to me, to my program. Helped me in a lot of ways when I needed him."

Tom Izzo added that as he watched Knight's passing, he wished he could tell people that Knight was different than how he was portrayed, saying he had a big heart and had helped many people.

Though Michigan State upset Indiana in their first match-up, the Hoosiers got the best of the Spartans in Bloomington later in the season, winning 57-53. Izzo finished his first season with a 16-16 (9-9 Big Ten) record.

