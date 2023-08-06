The "Bayou Barbie" Angel Reese is out watching the "Barbie" movie, and shares glimpses of her day out on Instagram

Angel Reese has been all over social since she and her team, the LSU Tigers, won the NCAA women's basketball national championship in April. This summer has been a blast so far for Reese, who is nicknamed "Bayou Barbie."

Reese, who has an Instagram following of 2.4 million, is quite active on the platform, regularly posting both on the grid and in the Stories. She shared two events on her most recent Stories.

First, she shared a photo of herself while she was the offices of Gordon McKernan, who is the owner of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. The story is captioned "Bayou Barbie in the house!"

The next story is a photo of the opening title for the "Barbie" movie. Like many other moviegoers, Reese made her way to see the popular and highly anticipated movie. Given her nickname, it was inevitable that the 21-year-old would take part in this pop culture moment.

Angel Reese's nickname was given by one of her fans

The Bayou Barbie finally watched the Barbie movie, as Reese shared on her Instagram Stories.

Angel Reese's Instagram Story

Angel Reese's nickname was given to her by one of her fans from her hometown, Baton Rouge. The fan called her "Bayou Barbie" while Reese was with her mother. From then on, her mother and other close friends and family started using the nickname.

Angel Reese in Louisiana

Angel Reese and her NIL deals haven't stopped rolling yet

Things have been pretty exciting for Reese this summer. Shortly after the AmeriCup, Reese, along with famous actor and former athlete Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and others, promoted the ZOA energy drink. Not only that, but Reese also has NIL deals with companies and brands like Amazon, Mielle Organics, a video game franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, and more. Though her biggest and most recognized NIL deal is the one with Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

LSU v Iowa

She currently stands as the most-valued NIL profile among women's college basketball players. Angel Reese's NIL valuation is worth $1.6 million as of now, with this number likely to increase following her senior year in college.

The Bayou Barbie is yet to sign any other major deals, but it is certain that she definitely will, given her popularity. Reese's last year at LSU and her future afterward is shaping up to be interesting.