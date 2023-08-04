How much did Angel Reese's Sports Illustrated gig help her earn in 2023? A sneak peek into the exclusive collaborations of the LSU star

Angel Reese has made waves since leading the LSU women's basketball team to its first NCAA title in April.

Reese's recent NIL deal with Sports Illustrated has helped her value skyrocket in a matter of weeks. Her value took a huge jump in less than a month, making her top the NIL rankings in women's college basketball.

Angel Reese's transfer from Maryland to LSU before last season has been the best decision of her life. Reese has been all over social media, cashing in on her personality and looks. She played all 36 games for the Tigers, consistently putting up spectacular performances.

As she led LSU to the national title, her popularity took an insane upsurge, making her one of the country's most valued college athletes, which is reflected in her NIL valuation growth, which is still on the rise. NIL valuation refers to the player's success in the particular sport as well as the influence off the floor. Although Angel Reese is about to enter her senior year, her recognition is that of a WNBA star.

How much did Reese benefit from her Sports Illustrated deal?

Angel Reese signed multiple deals in 2023

Angel Reese

According to On3, Reese has signed five huge NIL deals this year. The most famous one was her Sports Illustrated swimsuit deal.

Reese had a rough valuation of around $370,000 in March. Following the 2023 SI Swimsuit edition announcement, her value skyrocketed up to $1.4 million. So, the 21-year-old earned roughly over a million dollars through her Swimsuit appearance.

Angel Reese, along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson, promoted the Starry Drink in the following month. Other brands promoted by Reese include Amazon: a video game franchise, Final Fantasy XVI; and a hair care brand, Mielle. Her NIL valuation is as high as $1.6 million, with a 16% growth rate in the past 10 days.

Certainly, the road doesn't stop her for Reese. The 6-foot-3 forward is yet to play on the big stage and could bring in more and more collaborations and major brand deals in the future.