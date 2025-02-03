“The girl is the truth”: College hoops fans celebrate Caitlin Clark as ex-Iowa star nonchalantly listens to her accolades during jersey retirement

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark witnessed her No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes jersey being immortalized on Sunday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After the home team notched an upset victory over the No. 4-ranked USC Trojans, 76-69, the festivities in celebrating Clark's collegiate career were held.

While Clark never won the national championship in her four-year stint, coming close by reaching the finals game twice, she is still considered by many as the greatest player to ever don a Hawkeyes jersey.

During her jersey retirement ceremony, Caitlin Clark was seen in a nonchalant demeanor while her long list of college accolades was being announced while her jersey was being raised into the rafters. The guard was also joined by her family on the floor.

Clark has always been known to be a humble person who does not let her high achievements get to her. Fans reacted to the guard's casual reactions during the jersey retirement ceremony.

"The girl is the Truth!," one fan wrote.

"Wow those are some amazing accomplishments. Good for you Caitlin.," one user claimed.

"Amazing respect!!," another replied.

"She's hearing this list of her accomplishments from the past, and she doesn't care. She's glad and honored for the recognition, but she doesn't *care* about this. Her goal is what she CARES about, and that is obviously to be the absolute best according to HERSELF. Different," another user shared.

Most fans appreciated Clark for her many achievements and for playing her role in the growth of women's basketball.

"CAITLIN SAVING WOMENS BASKETBALL," one fan exclaimed.

"She’s the goat of college basketball and already the goat of the WNBA...Prove me wrong," another user expressed.

"Can't agree more, she's truly one-of-a-kind!," a fan said.

Right after her Iowa tenure ended, Caitlin Clark blitzed through the WNBA competition and was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year. She is now ramping up for her second year in the league later in 2025.

Caitlin Clark's college career by the important numbers

Caitlin Clark is the all-time NCAA Division I women's basketball leading scorer with 3,951 points amassed in her four-year tenure from 2020 to 2024. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard averaged 28.4 markers, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game throughout her college career.

She is also a two-time AP Player of the Year (2023, 2024), and was even given the distinction of the AP Female Athlete of the Year at one point. Clark has also been named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MOP on three occasions while being the college women's basketball scoring and assists leader in three different seasons.

