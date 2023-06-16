"I'm feeling really good"- The latest on UConn star Paige Bueckers' return from an ACL tear and how her recovery impacts the Huskies

After two devastating knee injuries in back-to-back seasons, Paige Bueckers is nearly ready to return to the court.

The UConn star guard, who tore her ACL in August 2022, shared her progress and mindset with the media on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling really good," Bueckers said to reporters at UConn. "I'm just past the 10-month mark [following the injury and surgery]. So I'm definitely starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the finishing mark. But there's a long way to go. ACL recoveries take a long time."

Bueckers said she is doing some basketball drills, such as 3-on-3, 2-on-2 and 1-on-1, but has not been cleared for full-contact 5-on-5 yet.

"But I'm in no rush," Bueckers said. "Our whole team and staff is in no rush. We have a lot of time."

How Paige Bueckers' return will impact UConn's title chances

Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies: Arizona v Connecticut

UConn is ready to reclaim its throne as the best team in women’s college basketball, and it starts with Paige Bueckers. The sophomore sensation, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, will soon be back on the court and eager to lead the Huskies to their first national title since 2016.

Bueckers is not alone in her quest. She has a strong supporting cast that includes four returning starters, such as Olivia Nelson-Ododa (a dominant post presence and All-American candidate) and Christyn Williams (a veteran leader and sharpshooter).

The Huskies also welcome two of the best freshmen in the country in Azzi Fudd and Amari DeBerry, who bring versatility and depth to an already-loaded roster.

Bueckers knows LSU won’t be an easy opponent. The Tigers are at the top of ESPN’s 'Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings' after winning it all last season. They also added some firepower with Hailey Van Lith from Louisville and Aneesah Morrow from DePaul joining the squad.

LSU has a lot of talent and confidence. They have already made it clear that they are “the team to beat” next season.

Bueckers isn’t fazed by LSU’s swagger or success. She believes in her own squad and their ability to compete at the highest level.

"They have the right to talk, and they have the means to back it up because they won, and we haven't won that yet," Bueckers said. "But we're not going to back down from anybody. We're going to work hard every day and try to be the best team we can be."

Paige Bueckers is optimistic about her recovery from ankle surgery and hopes to be back on the court for the season opener. But she understands that it won’t be easy and she has to follow the plan.

