  • "There is nobody in charge" - Mike Krzyzewski raises concerns over lack of clarity in college sports amid legal issues and governance challenges

By Rishabh Talan
Modified May 22, 2024 15:04 GMT
Former Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski raises concern about the future of college sports
Duke men's basketball former head coach Mike Krzyzewski has voiced concerns about the future of college sports and its current state. He served as the coach of Duke for 42 years but retired after the 2021-22 season.

In a conversation with CBS Sports, Krzyzewski talked about dramatic changes in collegiate sports, particularly because of NIL deals, among several things. However, his main concern was the absence of clear leadership.

"It's tough to make predictions," Krzyzewski said. "If I knew who was leading and in charge, I think I would be more apt to make some level of predictions, but you or I cannot say who is in charge because there is nobody in charge, which is kind of scary."

He also talked about the various legal battles and the other realignments that have caused disarray in college sports governance:

"I don't think there is a clear path of where it's heading because so much of it is tied up in lawsuits with the NCAA."

Recent cases, like the one about the organization's limits on player compensation, have given rise to such confusion and uncertainty in the college basketball universe. Another confusion arose when schools could facilitate NIL deals by the NCAA. However, they were still prohibited from paying the athletes directly.

Duke's former coach and the other basketball fans hope to solve this problem and find an order as soon as possible.

"All these things, hopefully, some of them will be settled this summer, the legal issues," Krzyzewski said. "Once the legal issues are settled, hopefully, a new structure for doing things is formed. Then you can get some semblance of order. Right now there really isn't any order."

Even after his retirement as a coach at Duke, Krzyzewski is still related to college basketball as an ambassador for them now.

Mike Krzyzewski likes the NIL concept despite having some issues with it

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Later in the conversation with CBS Sports, Mike Krzyzewski praised the concept of NIL in collegiate basketball despite its flaws.

"NIL is a really good concept that has gone further than anybody from the NCAA could have imagined. There is no transparency and there are no guard rails, but overall it's a good idea," Krzyzewski said.

He also discussed the new rule that allows college players to enter the portal without losing eligibility. His main concern is the number of players, over 3,000 Division I and II athletes, entering the transfer portal together, further creating chaos.

