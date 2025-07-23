"They could be CEOs of Fortune 500 companies": When $12 million worth Dawn Staley heaped praise for Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton 

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had poured praise on two of her star players, Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton, admiring their personalities and leadership skills ahead of the 2022 March Madness. The Gamecocks went on to win the national championship that year, defeating the UConn Huskies in the final.A week before the NCAA Tournament started, Staley invited former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Reggie Love on &quot;NETLIFE&quot; to discuss a variety of topics. She talked about South Carolina’s ultimate experience as a student-athlete, the team’s rules and responsibilities and the importance of leadership. &quot;We’ve been fortunate to have a really responsible team. We have great leadership,&quot; Staley said (Timestamp- 8:30 onwards). &quot;Victaria Saxton and Aliyah Boston are both young women who, if they were not captains of our basketball team, they could be CEOs of Fortune 500 companies because they get it, they see the big picture. &quot;They're unafraid to address anything that doesn't seem appropriate for whatever the situation calls for, so I really love that about them because, obviously, they make my job a lot easier because of how they lead,&quot; she added. Dawn Staley, whose net worth is estimated at $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has produced several leaders throughout the years, including A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Kamilla Cardoso and Tyasha Harris. All played pivotal roles in helping the Gamecocks win a national title. Aliyah Boston once praised Dawn Staley for inspiring confidence from an early age After spending four seasons playing for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Aliyah Boston was drafted No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in 2023. All the confidence and poise she shows on the court today were instilled in her from an early age by Staley. Earlier this year, the three-time national champion coach signed a contract extension with South Carolina that will keep her in Columbia through 2030, while also making her the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the country. Boston spoke of Staley's contract during an appearance on the &quot;In Case You Missed It&quot; podcast in January. &quot;First and foremost, it is so deserving for Coach Staley,&quot; Boston said. &quot;No one else deserves to have that type of recognition, because she is just so amazing. I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me.&quot;It just goes to show the confidence that she instills in you from such a young age. Like, she is not waiting for senior year or junior year... You just have to be able to step into that role and embrace it,&quot; she added. Boston adapted well to Dawn Staley's teachings, which made it easier for her to succeed in the WNBA, earning Rookie of the Year honors and making the All-Star team in each of her first three seasons.