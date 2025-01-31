“This what they won’t post”: Kateri Poole calls out haters after Angel Reese’s gesture for mom, ex-LSU star replies with 1 word

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made a special gesture for her mother's birthday. On Thursday, the 22-year-old and her mother, Angel Webb Reese, were posted on the @unapologecticallyshow's Instagram page with a snippet from an episode of the former's podcast — with Houston Cougars cager Kateri Poole taking notice.

There, she would reveal to the elder Reese what she got for her birthday. The former LSU star got her mother's mortgage paid off and taken care of already while handing her a celebratory cake.

"For your birthday today, you said that if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire or you won't work or you can pick if you want to work still. So today, your mortgage has been paid. You ain't gotta worry about your mortgage no more. If you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy," the younger Reese said.

Trending

This led to her mother crying and sobbing over such a touching gift. Houston Cougars guard Kateri Poole called out Reese's haters to take note of this gesture.

"This what they won't post!," Poole wrote with fire emojis.

Reese replied to Poole with a one-word reaction.

"EXACTLY," she posted in bold letters.

Kateri Poole commented with Angel Reese replying. - Source: @unapologeticallyshow on Instagram

Reese and Poole were part of the Kim Mulkey-coached 2022-2023 LSU Tigers squad who posted a 34-2 overall record en route to winning the national championship.

Kateri Poole has been out with a left knee injury

Things haven't exactly gone Kateri Poole's way as of late, as after finding a new home in the Houston Cougars program, she would be sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 season in November with a left knee injury during a team scrimmage.

Hopefully, Poole could bounce back as soon as possible so she could return to top form given her defensive potential. She was a key player for Kim Mulkey in LSU's run to the national title, but locker room issues eventually led to the two parties going in different directions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here