Tobe Awaka transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Tennessee center ft. Kentucky

Tennessee center Tobe Awaka has decided to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Volunteers. Awaka played in 69 games over two seasons for UT but couldn't find his way into the starting lineup.

Awaka will now attempt to find a program where he can see an increase in minutes as a starter. He is another addition to an already busy transfer portal in college hoops. Here is a look at the teams that could be a good fit for the center in his junior year next season.

Top five landing spots for Tobe Awaka

#5, Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks could be looking to add some size if center Hunter Dickinson declares for the NBA draft. Dickinson and K.J. Adams Jr. seem to have the four and five positions locked down, but Kansas doesn't have much forward or center depth beyond those two.

Tobe Awaka could come in as a bench player who earns an increase in minutes before working his way into the starting lineup for his senior season. Learning under both Dickinson and Adams, who are decent scoring threats, would make this a good chance for Awaka to develop his offensive skill set.

#4, Houston

Tobe Awaka would be a solid fit for a Houston team that will look to build on the success it had this season as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars have a guard-dominant roster and could use more size to help with rim protection and rebounding.

Top scorers like L.J. Cryer, Jamal Shead and Emanuel Sharp could all return next season for another year. Awaka's ability to set screens and finish at the rim could open up these shooters for good looks from the field and give them another threat in the pick-and-roll game.

Awaka may need to earn his starting role and develop his offensive game in order to start at Houston, but the Cougars are desperate for more size on their roster.

#3, Auburn

If Tobe Awaka moves to Auburn, he could stay in the Southeastern Conference and would be a nice one-two frontcourt punch with center Johni Broome. The Tigers will be losing fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams, who is of similar size and weight to Awaka.

Williams presents more of a threat to score, but if Awaka can develop his offensive skillset, he can slide right into the starting lineup in place of Williams.

The frontcourt pairing of Broome and Awaka could open things up for junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who shot 45.2% last season.

#2, Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats will be in search of replacements for potentially losing players like Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Tre Mitchell.

Kentucky will be a tough sell for Tobe Awaka at the moment after losing its long-time coach, John Calipari, to Arkansas. However, with all the departures, this could be an excellent opportunity for Awaka to get more exposure and minutes at an established program.

#1, North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels' loss of fifth-year senior Armando Bacot could allow Tobe Awaka to pair with junior Harrison Ingram in the front court. Standout guard RJ Davis hasn't decided whether or not he will declare for the upcoming NBA draft, and if he returns, he would greatly benefit from the screen-setting ability of Awaka.

Harrison Ingram is a forward with size who gives the Tar Heels a perimeter option, and Awaka could serve as the anchor in the low post. This could help the Tar Heels stretch the floor, get open looks for shooters or run a dominant pick-and-roll offense.

Awaka's rim protection and rebounding ability would also help fill the void in that department left by the loss of Bacot.

Which team do you think Tobe Awaka will be suiting up for next season? Let us know in the comments below.

