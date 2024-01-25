Top 10 active NBA players from Kentucky ft. Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and more

Kentucky has produced the most NBA talent among college basketball teams, but who joins Anthony Davis and Devin Booker on the list of the top active Wildcats in the pros?

Since John Calipari came to Lexington in 2009, UK seems to pump out new stars every year. While Calipari celebrated when the group topped $1 billion in NBA earnings, it can be hard to decide who is the best of the bunch. Here's a list of the top 10 active NBA players from Kentucky.

Top 10 active NBA players from Kentucky

#1, Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Davis was chosen for the NBA's team 75th Anniversary team, and aside from injuries, has lived up to that billing. An eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, Davis continues to shine.

In his 12th season, he averages 25.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Although he's only 30, Davis ranks 12th among active players in points, 10th in rebounds and third in blocked shots.

#2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Former Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might add an MVP award to his resume.

On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander made his first All-Star team a year ago, but is a developing MVP candidate this season. Averaging 31.1 ppg, 6.4 assists and 5.6 rpg, Gilgeous-Alexander is almost certain to make his second straight All-NBA team and might make a run at a championship trophy soon.

#3, Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

A three-time All-Star and an All-NBA pick in 2021-22, Devin Booker has become one of the most electrifying scorers in the league. Now in his ninth year, he averages 26.7 ppg and is adding a career-best 7.6 apg this season. Booker has also averaged 28.0 ppg in the playoffs for his career, markedly higher than his 24.1 ppg in the regular season.

#4, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fresh off a 62-point game, Towns continues to impress, owing to his three All-Star and two All-NBA selections. Averaging 22.5 ppg and 8.8 rpg, Towns is also shooting 44.7% from 3-point range. A former Rookie of the Year, Towns is now in his ninth season, all with the Timberwolves.

#5, DeAaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Kings guard and former UK Wildcat DeAaron Fox

Coming off his first All-Star and All-NBA selections a year ago, Fox is showing signs of dominance in this, his seventh season. Averaging 27.4 ppg and 5.6 apg, Fox is an electrifying lead guard who is leaping up this list by the day.

#6, Bam Adebayo, Miami

A two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive team pick, Adebayo kind of slides under the radar, but has had a nice career. Now in his seventh season, he averages 21.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg. Adebayo isn't the flashiest guy on this list, but he's a solid performer having an excellent career.

#7, Julius Randle, New York

Randle has a pair of All-Star and All-NBA selections to his credit in his decade in the NBA. Currently averaging 24.2 ppg and 9.3 rpg, Randle was also named the Most Improved Player for the 2020-21 season.

#8, Jamal Murray, Denver

Last season was a validation for Murray, who helped win an NBA title after missing the 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear. This year, his eighth, he is averaging 21.3 ppg as well as a career-best 6.5 apg. Not yet chosen an All-Star, Murray's 25.0 ppg in the playoffs demonstrates his history of showing up big when it counts.

#9, Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia

In just his fourth season, Maxey continues to develop at a rapid pace. His scoring has gone from 8.0 to 17.5 to 20.3 to now 25.8 ppg, and his 6.7 apg show his growing competence at leading a team. He hasn't made an All-Star team yet, but probably will soon.

#10, Tyler Herro, Miami

In his fifth NBA season, Herro continues to develop into a force. The former Sixth Man of the Year now starts for the Heat and is averaging 22.0 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Last season, Herro hit an insane, league-leading 93.4% of his free throw attempts.