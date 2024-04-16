Top 10 Angel Reese memes as LSU star falls to 7th spot in 2024 WNBA draft

The WNBA Draft for the year 2024 is over. Caitlin Clark of Iowa was the No. 1 pick by Indiana, while Angel Reese, Clark's rival in college basketball, was a No. 7 pick for the Chicago Sky, along with Kamilla Cardoso.

Reese had an amazing 2023-24 season with LSU and won the NCAA title in 2023. She was the face of LSU and is one of the most followed college basketball stars this year.

She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2023-24 season. After her remarkable season, it was expected that she would be picked as a top 5 in the draft, but she fell to No. 7.

Clark lovers and fans around the globe took no time to make fun of Reese on social media. Let's have a look at the memes that surfaced on X(formerly Twitter).

Top 10 Angel Reese memes as LSU star falls to seventh spot

#10 Love Birds

First fans talked about how Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso will have to love each other after heated moments in college basketball.

#9 Who Cares

Some fans didn't care about the draft of Angel Reese, as they were not interested in the player. The major reason behind it is the attitude with which Reese played last season.

#8 *CLAPS*

Some fans clapped after realizing that Caitlin Clark's so-called rival is not even drafted in the top-five of the WNBA Draft 2024.

#7 Where is she?

Many made fun of Reese and were surprised after not finding her in the top-five list. They couldn't believe what they had seen.

#6 Not even top 5?

At the end of pick 5 during the draft, fans couldn't believe that Reese hadn't been drafted yet.

#5 It's lonely up here

A few other fans made fun of Reese's POV of watching everyone getting drafted and that too in front of her.

#4 Reese Drafted?

There were many who made fun of how late Reese was drafted and that finally they could turn their TVs off and run away from the event.

#3 Others are better

Fans reckon the reason behind Reese's No. 7 fall was that other players were better than her and she's overrated.

#2 MUTE

Some fans didn't like the result of the draft for Angel Reese and didn't want to listen to her name anymore.

#1 Karma

Some fans were of the view that the fall was a result of boycotting the American National Anthem before the game against Iowa in the Final Four of March Madness 2024. They even said the 'L' in LSU stands for loser.

