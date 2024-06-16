Top 10 best arenas in college basketball ahead of 2024-25 season ft. Allen Fieldhouse

The history and pageantry of college basketball can be enhanced by the arenas each program calls its home. During the season, these arenas are packed with students and fans who show their unrivaled support for the team they support.

Many of the top gyms in college basketball may not be the newest or most modern buildings, but their deep historical roots make them something truly special. Here's a look at 10 of the best college basketball arenas ahead of the upcoming season.

Top ten arenas in college basketball ahead of 2024–25 season

#10 Breslin Center, Michigan State

Ohio State v Michigan State

The Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI, is host to the Michigan State Spartans men's and women's basketball teams, along with the volleyball team. Opening its doors in 1989, it's a relatively new college basketball stadium that seats 14,759 fans for a basketball game.

#9 Finneran Pavillion, Villanova

Marquette v Villanova

Finneran Pavillion was originally opened in 1986 but underwent a massive $65 million renovation due to the age of the arena.

The arena's seating capacity is listed at 6,501 and hosts both the men's and women's basketball teams. The stadium has a designated area that pays homage to the history of the program and includes an outdoor area for pre- and post-game activities for fans.

#8 Assembly Hall, Indiana

Purdue v Indiana

The Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN, was opened in 1971 and hosts the Indiana Hoosiers men's and women's college basketball teams. The original 16,666 capacity has been upgraded multiple times throughout the years and can now seat 17,222 Hoosier fans.

The incredibly steep sideline seating seemingly climbs all the way to the rafters, which is what earned Assembly Hall its nickname, "The Carnegie Hall of Basketball."

#7 Dean E. Smith Center, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC (via https://goheels.com/news/2019/11/7/205720085)

The Dean E. Smith Center has hosted the Tar Heels since 1986 and has undergone renovations in 2005 and 2018 with two expansions as well.

The jereseys of Tar Heel legends including Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Vince Carter and Bob McAdoo all hang from the rafters, showcasing the history of the program.

#6 Memorial Gymnasium, Vanderbilt

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

The Memorial Gynasium's structure and shape keep the sound of over 14,000 college basketball fans contained within its walls.

The arena was first opened in 1952 and features a unique-looking expanded court with team benches on the baseline. Vanderbilt may not be the most historically successful basketball program, but their home is an intimidating place for opposing teams.

#5 Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke

NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame at Duke

The Cameron Indoor Stadium is a historic yet small arena with a capacity of 9,300 that opened in 1940.

Cameron Indoor is the home of the Duke Blue Devils and their diehard supporters, the "Cameron Crazies." The building puts fans right up near the action and is one of the very few arenas that includes the baskets hanging from the ceiling.

#4 Rupp Arena, Kentucky

Grand Canyon v Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats arena is named after the all-time great head coach Adolph Rupp.

The Rupp Arena has a seating capacity of 20,500 following a renovation in 2016 and was originally opened in 1976. It also has been a site for many NCAA Tournament matchups, including the Final Four in 1985.

#3 The Palestra, Penn

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Penn State

The Palestra is the home of the men's and women's Penn Quakers basketball teams, volleyball team, wrestling team and Philadelphia Big 5 basketball. Often referred to as the "Cathedral of College Basketball," the historic arena was built back in 1927 and holds up to 8,725 fans.

#2 Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS

Opened in 1955, Allen Fieldhouse was named in honor of Dr. F.C. "Phog" Allen, who coached the Jayhawks from 1919 to 1956.

Allen led the team to the Final Four three times and won a national title with the Jayhawks in 1952. The ends of the stadium feature windows that allow natural light through. The stadium can pack up to 16,300 rowdy Jayhawk fans inside the building.

#1 Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler

Hinkle Fieldhouse located in Indianapolis, IN

The legendary college basketball arena was opened in 1928 but feels just as modern as the newer arenas in the country.

The home of the Butler Bulldogs can fit a crowd of 9,100 fans, giving it a small yet loud atmosphere. The arena hosted games from the 2021 NCAA Tournament and was featured in the film Hoosiers as the site for the championship game.

