Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes as Iowa superstar becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever picked Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday. The Fever has dropped subtle hints of their choice since the Iowa guard declared for the draft in February.

Clark concluded a historic run in college, as she broke multiple records and led the Iowa Hawkeyes to two title games. Fans and the city of Indianapolis are excited to welcome their new star as they hope to win their first championship.

The WNBA draft hashtag was trending on X hours before the ceremony even began, and the No. 1 pick got everyone excited. Here are our top pick of trending memes on X.

Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes as she became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft

#10 When you know you're set for the season

The Fever already has Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith. Adding Caitlin Clark to this mix proves that Indiana is one of the strongest contenders for the title this season.

Expand Tweet

#9 The power duo

Fans have been comparing the Clark-Boston partnership to the Kobe-Shaq duo in LA. With Aliyah in the front court and Caitlin in the back, things seem pretty exciting for Indiana.

Expand Tweet

#8 History in the making

The 2024 draft was one of the strongest in history and has given rise to some powerful duo.

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson are headed to the LA Sparks. But the most exciting of all is the Angel Reese-Kamilla Cardoso team up. From rivals to teammates, it will be interesting to see what they can do.

Expand Tweet

#7 A great year ahead for all

Besides the Fever, Indiana's other teams like the Pacers in the NBA and Colts in the NFL have also been on the rise. This will uplift the sports scene in the state.

Expand Tweet

#6 Coming for the kill

Diana Taurasi has been pretty relentless in exhibiting her dislike for Caitlin Clark. The Fever and Phoenix Mercury are set to clash on June 30. in what the Mercury are marketing as "The GOAT vs the Rook" game.

Expand Tweet

#5 Not making much bank

Despite what she's bringing to the table, Caitlin Clark will not be taking home a lot. Her rookie contract of $338,056 over the four years will see her making $78,535 in her debut season.

Expand Tweet

#4 The disparity in pay scale

Caitlin Clark's first-year salary is even less than what some NBA players have paid as fines. The average rookie salary for an NBA player is $1.1 million.

Expand Tweet

#3 Summer league, anyone?

It was reported that rapper Ice Cube has offered Caitlin $5 million to play in his BIG3 league.

Expand Tweet

#2 Unshakeable and set for victory

The Indiana Fever have struck gold for the last two drafts, as they took No. 1 picks.

Expand Tweet

#1 Imposter spotted

Jake from State Farm was a part of Caitlin Clark's entourage, and he was the first person she hugged from her family when she was drafted.

Expand Tweet

What did you think of this year's draft? Let us know in the comment section.

