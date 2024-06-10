Top 10 Dan Hurley-UConn memes cracking up internet after coach turns down Lakers' $70 million offer

Dan Hurley reportedly had offers from the Los Angeles Lakers to become the franchise's next coach. According to the latest news, the UConn Huskies head coach is staying in East Hartford.

Hurley has turned down the Lakers’ reported $70 million offer. This has spread frenzy among the college and wider basketball worlds on social media. Here is a list of 10 hilarious memes showing the different emotions on both sides.

Top 10 Dan Hurley-UConn memes as Huskies HC chooses to stay

#10. Not happening

A parody account took to X to share their take on Dan Hurley turning down the Lakers' offer. They shared a one-second video of the supposed conversation between the two parties. Long story short, the Huskies head coach must have told the Lakers it's not happening, maybe not in so many words, according to this meme.

#9. LeBron James' old tweet resurfaces

LeBron James posted a cryptic tweet in February last year, which he clarified was about taking accountability for himself. The Lakers legend had said:

‘Maybe it's me.”

The tweet resurfaced after Hurley turned down the Lakers' offer. It is being used as a joke while giving the reason for the snub on the internet.

#8. The chair coach Hurley turned down

The Lakers head coach job is one with the most pressure in the NBA. A fan shared a GIF depicting a torture chair as the seat Dan Hurley turned down. While it is a painful experience, the meme is hilarious to watch, given the circumstances.

#7. The Lakers fans can't believe it

A meme doing rounds on X depicts LeBron James' reaction to a missed foul call against the Boston Celtics in January. The Lakers star was furious and couldn't believe he wasn't given the call. The meme has used that reaction to depict how the franchise’s fans might be responding to the reports of Hurley not coming to LA.

#6. Back to JJ Redick?

The Lakers were reportedly talking to JJ Redick before the news of their contact with Dan Hurley. According to this meme, the franchise might now be speeding back to the basketball analyst. So, are the Lakers going back to Redick now that they aren't getting Hurley?

#5. Not gonna be here

Magic Johnson said, ‘I’m not gonna be here' when he stepped down as the Lakers president. Now that quote has surfaced again, this time as a meme. According to the hilarious take, while the Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka couldn't wait for the next season to start when Hurley was in talks to take over as head coach, the UConn boss pulled a Magic Johnson with the franchise.

#4. Not a good mood

The Lakers fans wouldn't be in a good mood after hearing the news. They were dreaming of the Hurley era in Los Angeles but now have to turn to other options. How would they be feeling at the moment? This meme depicts that scenario:

#3. Someone's sadness is another one’s happiness

While the fans in Los Angeles might be feeling sad about Hurley's snub for them, the scenes would be different in East Hartford, Connecticut. A fan had a hilarious take on how the UConn athletic director David Benedict would have reacted knowing that the head coach was staying with the two-time defending national champions.

#2. Still have to see coach Hurley's dominance

Many college basketball programs would have been happy to see coach Hurley going to the NBA. The reason is that one of their own would represent them at the highest level. But also because they wouldn't have to face him from next year. Now that he is staying, here is a hilarious meme on their reaction.

#1. The Wolf of UConn Street

A fan used a popular scene from Martin Scorsese’s 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' to mark Dan Hurley not leaving UConn. While it may be one of the most overused memes in such situations, it still holds a hilarious value for everyone. Especially the ones who are happy with the news.

