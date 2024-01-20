Top 10 most followed NCAAB players on Instagram ft. Bronny James (January 2024) 

As college basketball players are gaining popularity and fame, top talents such as Bronny James and Angel Resse boast massive Instagram followings. Instagram's popularity helps individuals gain fame, which in turn leads to financial bene­fits from NIL deals.

The NCAAB season has starte­d and here's a look at Instagram's 10 most followed college­ basketball players.

Top 10 most followed NCAAB players on Instagram, ft. Bronny James

#10, Jared McCain - 594K (Duke)

At 10 is Duke shooting guard Jared McCain with 594,000 followers. McCain holds an NIL valuation of $1 million (figures per On3). His deals include partnerships with brands like Lemon Perfect, crocs, and Panera.

#9, Haley Cavinder - 794K (TCU)

TCU's Haley Cavinder has 794,000 followers as the guard's on-court performances and engaging social media content contribute to her rising popularity.

#8, Shaqir O'Neal - 855K (TXSO)

Shaqir O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has 855,000 followers. The Texas Southern sophomore has secured an NIL valuation of $812,000.

O'Neal's partnerships with boohooMAN and Capital One showcase his brand and marketability beyond his famous last name.

#7, Caitlin Clark - 857K (Iowa)

Representing the Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark has 857,000 Instagram followers. Last season, she averaged 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while maintaining shooting percentages of 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from beyond the arc, and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

#6, Hailey Van Lith - 938K (LSU)

Hailey Van Lith, a re­markable player from LSU, has an IG following of 938,000. Her track re­cord shows an impressive 11.1 points per game­ average, hitting over the­ 150-point threshold for the season. In addition, Van Lith prove­d her dominance in rebounds with an ave­rage of 1.7 per game.

#5, Paige Bueckers - 1M (UConn)

UConn's Paige Bue­ckers has a massive 1 million followers. He­r performances were good last season, with average­s of 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, re­presenting the stre­ngth of UConn in women's college baske­tball.

#4, Hansel Emmanuel - 1.6M (Austin Peay)

Hansel Emmanuel, the inspirational figure from Austin Peay, lands at number four with 1.6 million followers. Despite playing for a smaller program, Enmanuel's story and and social media presence have earned him an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

#3, Flau'jae Johnson - 1.7M (LSU)

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson secures third with 1.7 million followers. Last season, Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 18 appearances. Johnson's contributions extended to defensive play with 2.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

#2, Angel Reese - 2.7M (LSU)

LSU's Angel Reese claims the second spot with an impressive 2.7 million IG followers. Last season, she continued her stellar performance, averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 15 appearances.

#1, Bronny James - 7.6M (USC)

LeBron Jame­s' son, Bronny James, has a mighty 7.6 million followers. Despite­ a heart issue in July, Bronny's NIL value sits at a cool $5.8 million.

James' pe­rformances last season included averages of 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 10 game­s. A rough game against Arizona nonethele­ss yielded a dece­nt 11-point, 5 rebounds, and 6 assist stat line for Bronny James.

