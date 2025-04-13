Top 3 Big Ten players whose draft stock is crashing ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft ft. Lucy Olsen

The 2025 WNBA draft commences Monday and the Big Ten has several draft hopefuls. USC star Kiki Iriafen leads the list as she is projected to land inside the top five for this year's draft. Some Big Ten players weren't as fortunate, though, as they saw their draft stock drop ahead of the big day.

With the draft just hours away, here are three Big Ten standouts whose stock is declining.

Three Big Ten players whose draft stock crashed

3. Rayah Marshall (USC)

Rayah Marshall (#13) in action against the UConn Huskies during the second half of their Elite 8 clash at Spokane Arena. Photo: Imagn

Rayah Marshall stepped up in JuJu Watkins' absence during the Elite Eight, scoring 23 points and collecting 15 rebounds against the UConn Huskies. It was a superb farewell performance for Marshall, who saw her numbers dip in her senior season for the USC Trojans.

Marshall averaged 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds through 33 games for the Trojans in the 2024-25. Those numbers were disappointing, considering she averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding in the previous two seasons.

2. Taylor Thierry (Ohio State)

Taylor Thierry (#2) of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half of the Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic at Chase Center on December 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Getty

Taylor Thierry failed to lead Ohio State to the Final Four in her final collegiate season. The Buckeyes had a 82-67 loss to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Thierry scored eight points (3-of-4 shooting).

WNBA teams will note Thierry's declining offensive numbers in her last three seasons with the Buckeyes. In her sophomore year, she averaged 13.5 points on 62.5% shooting through 36 games. Those numbers tumbled during her junior year when she averaged 11.3 points (61.0% shooting) through 32 games. In her final season, Thierry put up 10.2 ppg on 56.3% shooting.

1. Lucy Olsen (Iowa)

Lucy Olsen proved to be a worthy replacement for Caitlin Clark at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes in scoring and assists during the 2024-25 season. Olsen averaged 17.9 points and 5.1 dimes through 32 games for the Hawkeyes, who lost to Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of this year's March Madness.

That wasn't enough, however, to boost her stock ahead of the draft. Olsen, who played her first three seasons with Villanova before moving to the Big Ten to join Iowa, averaged a career-high 3.1 turnovers during her senior year. Her selection on draft night is still up in the air.

