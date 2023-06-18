Top 3 NBA destinations for Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis: Feat. Charlotte, Lakers, and Portland Trailblazers

Pepperdine Waves' Maxwell Lewis might be the under-the-radar steal in this year's draft for teams looking for a 3-and-D-wing with instant impact. He declared for this year's draft in late March, sounding confident of it being the right time.

"I'm going all-in and forgoing my college eligibility. This is the right time to make this decision." - Maxwell Lewis

Although he has shown a tendency to rush his shots on occasion, he has also shown flashes of being a volume scorer and a diligent defender. His movement off the ball also helps him stand out as he regularly occupies clever spaces during games, thus allowing teammates to find him.

His potential upside will intrigue NBA teams with several pre-draft workouts completed. Could he end up under the tutelage of LeBron James at the Lakers or alongside a youthful core at Charlotte with the likes of LaMelo Ball and PJ Washington?

Lewis' draft projections

Some NBA teams have already got a jump on potentially drafting Lewis. He has had pre-draft workouts with both the Lakers and Portland Trailblazers, impressing both teams. The Hornets have the 34th and 39th picks, which could ultimately be used for the youngster.

ESPN's projections had Maxwell being picked 27th in this year's draft, a good marker of his potential as a mid to late first-round pick.

Strengths and weaknesses

Standing at 6'7 with a 7-foot wingspan, Lewis is the right size for a modern-day wing who can comfortably shift and defend several positions. His shooting ability is one of his best selling points, having established himself as a lights-out shooter when in his element.

After an inconsistent first season, he averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his second and was named to the All-WCC second team. His season started with limited minutes before he ramped up his production and became a starter for his team.

He credited his coach Lorenzo Romar for changing his role, allowing him to attack the rim more, piquing the interest of several NBA GMs. He explained his altered role this season:

"I never had the role I had at Pepperdine this season, just being able go at defenders one-on-one and in ball screens. I was in the corner in AAU and high school, shooting 3s and waiting for dump-offs. Coach [Lorenzo] Romar gave me a lot of flexibility and trusted me. Having that role and [being] given that opportunity gave me the ability to do more."

Playing on a team with Anthony Davis and LeBron James might just take away some of the attention he's been getting from defenses. This would allow him space and time to shoot without much pressure.

