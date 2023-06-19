Top 3 NBA draft fits for Tennessee Forward Julian Phillips: Feat. Indiana, Utah Jazz, and the Boston Celtics

Tennesse Volunteers' wing Julian Phillips declared for the NBA draft just before the set deadline on May 31st, and he will likely generate a lot of interest as a former five-star recruit.

Phillips opted to stay in the draft due to strong feedback from NBA teams after the draft combine and pre-draft workouts. Initially, it was thought that he would withdraw his name from the draft and explore his options in the NCAA transfer portal.

' Julian Phillips discusses how he's been able to be successful on defense.



"Just taking pride in your matchup and not wanting to let your man score on you. Just having a lot of pride on that end, it really converts into that."

The team most associated with his signature is the Indiana Pacers, where he had a pre-draft workout ten days before the draft. His name has also been associated with both the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics.

Phillips' draft projections

Phillips had a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers, where he impressed with his aggressive defending and athleticism. His likely role in the NBA will be as a strong bench option as a slasher, and he's shown natural instincts as a clever cutter as well.

The Utah Jazz could use a perimeter defender with natural defensive instincts and someone who is quick enough to defend against smaller, more agile opponents.

The Boston Celtics have the 35th pick, which places them in an intriguing position within the range where Phillips is expected to land. Phillips is being mocked to go either late in the first round or early in the second round of the NBA draft.

Strengths and weaknesses

Straight off the bat, Phillips is a phenomenal defender, using his size, agility and speed to rattle opponents, whether on the perimeter or under the rim. At 6'8, he's a good size for an NBA wing, and he could use his 7-foot wingspan to harass and defend up and down the line.

The Vols wing had 15 games with five-plus rebounds, showing a propensity to be at the right place at the right time.

He has shown dynamism with the ball in hand alongside a tight handle and a tendency to make the right decision, whether in settled play or in transition. He also has strong finishing under the rim and the ability to shift gears and drive down the lane.

His free throw percentage stands at 82% from 118 attempts showing the sort of accuracy that is highly valued in the NBA. In the just-concluded season, he averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.4 assists. His shooting from beyond the arc could use some work, standing at just 24%.

