NBA Draft 2023 date and time for all regions revealed

The next generation of NBA stars will be chosen in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. Here's everything you need to know about the date, time, and how to watch the draft in your region.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will serve as the venue for the 2023 NBA Draft. This iconic arena has hosted the draft before and will, once again, provide the stage for young prospects to realize their dreams of becoming professional basketball players.

Global fans rejoice NBA Draft 2023 date and time revealed; Time for major time zones included!

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 22. The first round of selections will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Team will make picks for both Round 1 and Round 2 on the same night. For fans in the Pacific Time (PT) zone, the draft will commence at 5 p.m. PT. Australian fans can tune in on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Before the draft itself, the NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. This crucial event determines the exact order of the draft and can greatly impact the fortunes of participating teams. All 14 lottery teams have a chance to secure the top pick, which is highly coveted in this draft class.

Timings for Major Time Zones

For supporters globally, here are the approximate times for the NBA Draft Lottery in various major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 p.m.

Mountain Time (MT): 6 p.m.

Central Time (CT): 7 p.m.

BST (UK): Wednesday, 1 a.m.

CEST (Europe): Wednesday, 2 a.m.

IST (India): Wednesday, 5:30 a.m.

UTC +8 (The Philippines): Wednesday, 8 a.m.

CST (China): Wednesday, 8 a.m.

JST (Japan): Wednesday, 9 a.m.

AEST (Australia): Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Please note that these times could change because of disparities in regional time zones. Please use this link to check when the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 begins in your region.

The 2023 Draft Lottery will consist of 14 teams that were unable to qualify for the playoffs in the 2022–23 season. These teams will have varying chances of securing the first overall pick. While having a 14% chance each for the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, it is only the New Orleans Pelicans who hold just a mere 0.5%.

As we approach the draft, basketball fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the unveiling of a fresh crop of talented players. The draft date, time, and broadcast details provided ensure that fans from all regions can catch the excitement and witness the future stars of the NBA as they embark on their professional journeys.

