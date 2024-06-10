Top 3 Purdue men's basketball players to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Braden Smith

Ever since Matt Painter took over the head coaching duty at Purdue men's basketball in 2005, they have consistently progressed. In the 2023-24 college season, the Boilermakers finished first in the Big Ten Conference and went on to play in the NCAA Final—where they lost to Dan Hurley's UConn.

For the 2024 season, head coach Painter aims to use last season's championship defeat as a foundation to strengthen his team, ensuring they do not experience such a setback again.

Despite losing their star player, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, to the NBA draft, Purdue still boasts a wealth of young talent for Painter to develop. In addition, they have also landed five recruits on the roster for the upcoming season.

Top 3 Purdue men's basketball players to watch in 2024-25

3. Daniel Jacobsen

Purdue did not have to wait long to find a potential replacement for Zach Edey, as they have identified Daniel Jacobsen for the role.

Jacobsen has a physique that is comparable to Edey, with the 18-year-old center standing at 7 feet and 3 inches tall. The four-star prospect announced his commitment to the Boilermakers in November 2023.

During his last year at Brewster Academy National High School, Jacobsen played 34 games, averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. His ability to block shots and shoot from the outside is at a level ahead. He is destined to be a formidable player under Coach Painter.

2. Fletcher Loyer

Fletcher Loyer arrived at Purdue men's basketball in 2022. In 2023-24, Loyer appeared in 39 games for the Boilermakers tallying an average of 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Loyer, a rising junior, is set to take on a substantial role in the upcoming 2024-25 season. His progress has been remarkable especially from beyond the 3-point line, where he boosted his shooting accuracy from 32.6% to 44.4%.

The 6-foot-4 guard had his best highlight during the Maui Invitational, scoring 27 points against both the top-ranked team Arizona and the 7th-ranked team Tennessee.

1. Braden Smith

Purdue men's basketball's second-best player last season, Braden Smith, is all set to lead the team for the new season. Smith solidified his position as a key player, receiving First-team All-Big Ten honors and being recognized as an Honorable Mention All-American by the AP.

The Russellville, Arkansas native had an outstanding sophomore year, recording impressive stats of 12.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Furthermore, Smith also made history by setting a new record for Purdue and the Big Ten with 292 assists.

